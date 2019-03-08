FA Vase: Road trips for Colney Heath and Baldock Town after first round draw
PUBLISHED: 13:12 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 16 September 2019
Archant
Colney Heath and Baldock Town's reward for progression to the first round proper of the FA Vase are away trips.
The Magpies will go to Flackwell Heath in Buckinghamshire while The Reds are off to Norfolk and Wroxham.
Flackwell Heath are based just outside of High Wycombe and play their football in the Hellenic Premier Division.
The Wilks Park-based club are currently 11th with two wins and a draw from their opening five games.
Wroxham are based at Trafford Park with the Yachtsmen sitting sixth in Eastern Counties League Premier Division having won four from six.
Both matches will be played on Saturday, October 12.
Colney Heath reached this stage thanks to a 2-0 home win over Haverhill Rovers, Jon Clements getting both of the goals.
Baldock meanwhile saw off London Colney 4-2 at Cotlandswick. Scott Piggott, Josh Furness, Salvino Meo and Alex O'Brien got their goals with Sam Dowridge and David Parkinson replying for the Blue Boys.
FA Vase first round draw in full:
1 Jarrow v Vauxhall Motors
2 Bottesford Town v West Allotment Celtic
3 Nostell MW v Wythenshawe Town
4 Seaham Red Star v Yorkshire Amateur
5 Thornaby v Billingham Town
6 Shildon v West Didsbury & Chorlton
7 Longridge Town v Crook Town
8 Knaresborough Town v Stockton Town
9 Penistone Church v Bridlington Town
10 Rylands v Bootle
11 Selby Town v Cheadle Town
12 Padiham v Bishop Auckland
13 Abbey Hey v Barnoldswick Town
14 Sunderland Ryhope CW v Ashton Athletic
15 Chadderton v Guisborough Town
16 Winterton Rangers v Consett
17 Maine Road v Glasshoughton Welfare
18 Charnock Richard v Lower Breck
19 Grimsby Borough v Hemsworth MW
20 Leicester Road v Walsall Wood
21 Droitwich Spa v Whitchurch Alport
22 Newark Flowserve v Heather St Johns
23 GNP Sports v Malvern Town
24 Abbey Hulton United v Lutterworth Town
or Alsager Town
25 Ollerton Town v Holbeach United
26 Kimberley MW v Sherwood Colliery
27 Lichfield City v Dudley Town
28 Atherstone Town v Sandbach United
29 Brackley Town Saints v West Bridgford
30 Shawbury United v Uttoxeter Town
31 Birstall United Social v Boldmere St Michaels
32 Gresley v Rugby Town
33 Pinchbeck United v Worcester City
34 AFC Mansfield v Hanley Town
35 Haughmond v Loughborough University or Ingles
36 Dunkirk v Hucknall Town
37 Racing Club Warwick v Long Eaton United
38 Clay Cross Town or Gedling MW v Cottesmore Amateurs S&S
39 Barrow Town v Congleton Town
40 Quorn v Rocester
41 New Salamis v Eynesbury Rovers
42 March Town United v Rothwell Corinthians
43 Stansted v Aylesbury Vale Dynamos
44 Risborough Rangers v FC Clacton
45 Tring Athletic v Woodbridge Town
46 Broadfields United v Walthamstow
47 Mildenhall Town v Crawley Green
or Newmarket Town
48 Norwich United v Peterborough Northern Star
49 AFC Hayes v FC Broxbourne Borough
50 Flackwell Heath v Colney Heath
51 Leighton Town v Hadleigh United
52 White Ensign v Buckingham Athletic
53 Hadley v Milton Keynes Robins
54 Wroxham v Baldock Town
55 Northampton On Chenecks v Kirkley & Pakefield
56 Whitton United v Long Buckby
57 Huntingdon Town v Frenford
58 Biggleswade United v Saffron Walden Town
59 Wellingborough Town v Takeley
60 Oxhey Jets v Hackney Wick
61 Harborough Town v Enfield
or Hillindon Borough
62 Coggeshall United v Brantham Athletic
63 Lopes Tavares London v Stanway Rovers
64 Southall v Knaphill or Tunbridge Wells
65 Chatham Town v Beckenham Town
66 Egham Town v Binfield
67 Raynes Park Vale v Horndean
68 Sheppey United v Corinthian
69 Peacehaven & Telscombe v Glebe
70 Welling Town v Erith & Belvedere
71 Westside v Deal Town
72 Bedfont & Feltham v Colliers Wood United
73 Sporting Club Thamesmead v Ascot United
74 Fisher v Molesey or Greenwich Borough
75 Kennington v Crowborough Athletic
76 Punjab United v Newhaven
77 Mile Oak v Redhill
78 Seaford Town v Horley Town
79 Rusthall v Worthing United
80 Sutton Common Rovers v Snodland Town
81 Eastbourne Town v Horsham YMCA
82 Christchurch v Brimscombe & Thrupp
83 Bradford Town v Lymington Town
84 Cullompton Rangers v AFC Portchester
85 Newport (IW) v Bridgwater Town
86 Westbury United v Badshot Lea
87 Malmesbury Victoria v Roman Glass St George
88 Torpoint Athletic v Saltash United
89 Tavistock v Shepton Mallet
90 Warminster Town v East Cowes Victoria Athletic
91 Bitton v Tadley Calleva
92 Bournemouth v Sherborne Town or Petersfield Town
93 Longlevens v Cowes Sports
94 Romsey Town v Plymouth Parkway
95 Bishop's Cleeve v Brockenhurst
96 Helston Athletic v Falmouth Town
97 Camelford v Buckland Athletic
98 Bovey Tracey v Abingdon United
99 Downton v Thornbury Town
100 Shrivenham or Clanfield 85 v Fairford Town
101 Exmouth Town v Portland United
102 Newton Abbot Spurs v Westfields