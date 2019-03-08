FA Vase: Road trips for Colney Heath and Baldock Town after first round draw

Jon Clements scored both goals as Colney Heath beat Haverhill Rovers in the FA Vase. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath and Baldock Town's reward for progression to the first round proper of the FA Vase are away trips.

Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Adam Fisher, manager of Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The Magpies will go to Flackwell Heath in Buckinghamshire while The Reds are off to Norfolk and Wroxham.

Flackwell Heath are based just outside of High Wycombe and play their football in the Hellenic Premier Division.

The Wilks Park-based club are currently 11th with two wins and a draw from their opening five games.

Wroxham are based at Trafford Park with the Yachtsmen sitting sixth in Eastern Counties League Premier Division having won four from six.

Both matches will be played on Saturday, October 12.

Colney Heath reached this stage thanks to a 2-0 home win over Haverhill Rovers, Jon Clements getting both of the goals.

Baldock meanwhile saw off London Colney 4-2 at Cotlandswick. Scott Piggott, Josh Furness, Salvino Meo and Alex O'Brien got their goals with Sam Dowridge and David Parkinson replying for the Blue Boys.

FA Vase first round draw in full:

1 Jarrow v Vauxhall Motors

2 Bottesford Town v West Allotment Celtic

3 Nostell MW v Wythenshawe Town

4 Seaham Red Star v Yorkshire Amateur

5 Thornaby v Billingham Town

6 Shildon v West Didsbury & Chorlton

7 Longridge Town v Crook Town

8 Knaresborough Town v Stockton Town

9 Penistone Church v Bridlington Town

10 Rylands v Bootle

11 Selby Town v Cheadle Town

12 Padiham v Bishop Auckland

13 Abbey Hey v Barnoldswick Town

14 Sunderland Ryhope CW v Ashton Athletic

15 Chadderton v Guisborough Town

16 Winterton Rangers v Consett

17 Maine Road v Glasshoughton Welfare

18 Charnock Richard v Lower Breck

19 Grimsby Borough v Hemsworth MW

20 Leicester Road v Walsall Wood

21 Droitwich Spa v Whitchurch Alport

22 Newark Flowserve v Heather St Johns

23 GNP Sports v Malvern Town

24 Abbey Hulton United v Lutterworth Town

or Alsager Town

25 Ollerton Town v Holbeach United

26 Kimberley MW v Sherwood Colliery

27 Lichfield City v Dudley Town

28 Atherstone Town v Sandbach United

29 Brackley Town Saints v West Bridgford

30 Shawbury United v Uttoxeter Town

31 Birstall United Social v Boldmere St Michaels

32 Gresley v Rugby Town

33 Pinchbeck United v Worcester City

34 AFC Mansfield v Hanley Town

35 Haughmond v Loughborough University or Ingles

36 Dunkirk v Hucknall Town

37 Racing Club Warwick v Long Eaton United

38 Clay Cross Town or Gedling MW v Cottesmore Amateurs S&S

39 Barrow Town v Congleton Town

40 Quorn v Rocester

41 New Salamis v Eynesbury Rovers

42 March Town United v Rothwell Corinthians

43 Stansted v Aylesbury Vale Dynamos

44 Risborough Rangers v FC Clacton

45 Tring Athletic v Woodbridge Town

46 Broadfields United v Walthamstow

47 Mildenhall Town v Crawley Green

or Newmarket Town

48 Norwich United v Peterborough Northern Star

49 AFC Hayes v FC Broxbourne Borough

50 Flackwell Heath v Colney Heath

51 Leighton Town v Hadleigh United

52 White Ensign v Buckingham Athletic

53 Hadley v Milton Keynes Robins

54 Wroxham v Baldock Town

55 Northampton On Chenecks v Kirkley & Pakefield

56 Whitton United v Long Buckby

57 Huntingdon Town v Frenford

58 Biggleswade United v Saffron Walden Town

59 Wellingborough Town v Takeley

60 Oxhey Jets v Hackney Wick

61 Harborough Town v Enfield

or Hillindon Borough

62 Coggeshall United v Brantham Athletic

63 Lopes Tavares London v Stanway Rovers

64 Southall v Knaphill or Tunbridge Wells

65 Chatham Town v Beckenham Town

66 Egham Town v Binfield

67 Raynes Park Vale v Horndean

68 Sheppey United v Corinthian

69 Peacehaven & Telscombe v Glebe

70 Welling Town v Erith & Belvedere

71 Westside v Deal Town

72 Bedfont & Feltham v Colliers Wood United

73 Sporting Club Thamesmead v Ascot United

74 Fisher v Molesey or Greenwich Borough

75 Kennington v Crowborough Athletic

76 Punjab United v Newhaven

77 Mile Oak v Redhill

78 Seaford Town v Horley Town

79 Rusthall v Worthing United

80 Sutton Common Rovers v Snodland Town

81 Eastbourne Town v Horsham YMCA

82 Christchurch v Brimscombe & Thrupp

83 Bradford Town v Lymington Town

84 Cullompton Rangers v AFC Portchester

85 Newport (IW) v Bridgwater Town

86 Westbury United v Badshot Lea

87 Malmesbury Victoria v Roman Glass St George

88 Torpoint Athletic v Saltash United

89 Tavistock v Shepton Mallet

90 Warminster Town v East Cowes Victoria Athletic

91 Bitton v Tadley Calleva

92 Bournemouth v Sherborne Town or Petersfield Town

93 Longlevens v Cowes Sports

94 Romsey Town v Plymouth Parkway

95 Bishop's Cleeve v Brockenhurst

96 Helston Athletic v Falmouth Town

97 Camelford v Buckland Athletic

98 Bovey Tracey v Abingdon United

99 Downton v Thornbury Town

100 Shrivenham or Clanfield 85 v Fairford Town

101 Exmouth Town v Portland United

102 Newton Abbot Spurs v Westfields