FA Cup draw: Difficult draws for both Colney Heath and London Colney in first round qualifying
PUBLISHED: 13:41 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 27 August 2019
Archant
Colney Heath and London Colney's have both been handed tough tests as the draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup was announced.
The two Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division sides had handsome wins on Saturday in the preliminary round, 2-0 for the Magpies at Long Melford while the Blue Boys enjoyed a 5-0 thumping of Halstead Town at Cotlandswick.
But both will have to face teams from higher divisions in the next round.
London Colney have the more difficult of the two as they go to Isthmian Premier Division Wingate & Finchley on September 7, the London side having accounted for Welwyn Garden City in the last round.
Colney Heath are at home and only have step four opposition to worry about, although Corby Town only missed out on promotion after a play-off final defeat last year.
Both sides have already pocketed £5,140 in prize money from their runs and are guaranteed at least another £1,500 from these ties.
First round qualifying draw in full:
1 Thornaby v Ossett United
2 1874 Northwich v Pickering Town
3 Scarborough Athletic v Marske United
4 Lancaster City v Northwich Victoria
5 FC United of Manchester v Atherton Collieries
6 Dunston or Goole v Sunderland RCA
7 Liversedge v Stockton Town
8 Newcastle Benfield v Radcliffe or Runcorn Town
9 Warrington Town v City of Liverpool
10 Charnock Richard or Longridge Town v Irlam
11 Widnes or Mossley v Whitby Town
12 Tadcaster Albion v Ashton United
13 Stalybridge Celtic or West Didsbury & Chorlton v Padiham or Marine
14 Trafford v Bamber Bridge
15 Eccleshill United or Glossop North End v Pontefract Collieries or Hebburn Town
16 South Shields v Colne
17 Maltby Main v Ramsbottom United or Winsford United
18 Brighouse Town or Morpeth Town v Hyde United
19 Seaham Red Star v Witton Albion
20 Kirby Muxloe v Boston Town or Leicester Nirvana
21 Lutterworth Town v Hednesford Town
22 Halesowen Town v Lichfield City
23 Long Eaton United or South Normanton Athletic v Coalville Town
24 Tamworth v Nuneaton Borough
25 Loughborough Dynamo or Sherwood Colliery v Heather St Johns
26 Barwell v Heanor Town or AFC Mansfield
27 Romulus v Buxton
28 Banbury United v Gainsborough Trinity
29 Matlock Town v Basford United
30 Stratford Town v Stourport Swifts or Boldmere St Michaels
31 Rushall Olympic v Sheffield
32 Belper Town or Sporting Khalsa v Alvechurch
33 Nantwich Town v Grantham Town
34 Kidsgrove Athletic or Newcastle Town v Cleethorpes Town
35 Sutton Coldfield Town v Redditch United
36 Stafford Rangers v Mickleover Sports
37 Bromsgrove Sporting v Stourbridge
38 Whitchurch Alport v Leek Town
39 Chasetown v Staveley MW
40 Wingate & Finchley v London Colney
41 Soham Town Rangers v Whitton United
42 Takeley or White Ensign v Potters Bar Town
43 Deeping Rangers v AFC Sudbury
44 Enfield Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
45 Kings Langley v Barking
46 Hornchurch v Kempston Rovers
47 Cheshunt v Brightlingsea Regent
48 Stamford v FC Clacton or Witham Town
49 Biggleswade v Tilbury
50 Basildon United v Coggeshall Town
51 Royston Town v Rothwell Corinthians
52 Histon v Maldon & Tiptree
53 Waltham Abbey v Canvey Island
54 Colney Heath v Corby Town
55 Dunstable Town v Bishop's Stortford
56 Grays Athletic v March Town United
57 Barton Rovers v Romford
58 Aylesbury United v Walthamstow
59 St Ives Town v Berkhamsted
60 FC Romania or Ware v Leiston
61 East Thurrock United v Peterborough Sports
62 Wisbech Town or Ely City v Hitchin Town
63 Bowers & Pitsea v Harlow Town or Brentwood Town
64 Godmanchester Rovers or St Neots Town v Biggleswade Town
65 Hadley v Arlesey Town
66 Dereham Town v Needham Market
67 Lowestoft Town v Thame United or Leighton Town
68 Whitstable Town v Folkestone Invicta
69 Chesham United v Fleet Town
70 Whyteleafe v Merstham
71 Chertsey Town v Sheppey United
72 Chichester City v Chalfont St Peter
73 Hartley Wintney v Spelthorne Sports
74 Bracknell Town v Carshalton Athletic
75 Kingstonian v Walton Casuals
76 Leatherhead v Lewes
77 Hanwell Town v Staines Town
78 South Park v Badshot Lea
79 Tooting & Mitcham United v AFC Vardeanians
80 Whitehawk v Abbey Rangers
81 Broadbridge Heath v Worthing
82 Haywards Heath Town v AFC Dunstable or Hayes & Yeading United
83 Harrow Borough v Binfield
84 Horley Town v Balham
85 Cray Wanderers v Bedfont Sports Club
86 Westfield v Chipstead or Hassocks
87 Haringey Borough v Herne Bay or AFC Croydon Athletic
88 Corinthian Casuals v Sevenoaks Town
89 Sutton Common Rovers v Beaconsfield Town
90 Ashford United v Farnborough
91 Ramsgate v Arundel
92 Sutton Athletic v Flackwell Heath
93 VCD Athletic or AFC Uckfield Town v Moneyfields
94 Bognor Regis Town v Sittingbourne
95 Little Common v Hendon
96 Horsham YMCA v Margate
97 Metropolitan Police v Horsham
98 Weston Super Mare v Fareham Town
99 Cinderford Town v Bideford
100 Didcot Town v Poole Town
101 Truro City v Wimborne Town
102 Plymouth Parkway v Merthyr Town
103 Bridgwater Town v Bristol Manor Farm
104 Winchester City or AFC Stoneham v Taunton Town
105 Willand Rovers v North Leigh
106 Slimbridge or Burnham v Tiverton Town
107 Hythe & Dibden v Kidlington
108 Tavistock v Shepton Mallet or Melksham Town
109 Highworth Town v Yate Town or Exmouth Town
110 Wantage Town or Thame Rangers v Swindon Supermarine
111 Longlevens v Portland United
112 Thatcham Town v Salisbury
113 Cirencester Town v Gosport Borough
114 Evesham United v Dorchester Town
115 Mangotsfield United v Blackfield & Langley
116 Sholing v Bradford Town