Colney Heath battle from a goal down to clinch another vital win in their title chase

PUBLISHED: 12:41 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 22 January 2020

Yasin Boodhoo got his second goal in Colney Heath colours against Eynesbury. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a 2-1 success away at Eynesbury Rovers.

They needed to come from behind to do so after Steve Gentle had put the home side in front but Yasin Boodhoo and a 29th for the season from Jon Clements secured the three points.

The Magpies handed a debut to Matthew Mitchell, who has scored 12 goals already this season for title rivals Tring Athletic.

And they started brightly with Clements, Clarke-Mardel and Brett O'Connor firing wide and Andy Sears-Black being stopped by keeper Jamie Greygoose.

But they were punished for not taking those chances when a Robert Ducket free-kick on 27 minutes wasn't cleared and Gentle bundled the ball in at the far post.

Chris Evans almost made it two for Eynesbury as they looked to press home their advantage but Connor Sansom was equal to that and slowly Heath managed to wrestle some control back.

for the home side had a header saved by Sansom as the hosts nearly made it 2-0 a few minutes later.

Danny May and Clements had shots saved by Greygoose but they got their equaliser before the break when May's corner was headed in by Yasin Boodhoo.

Greygoose was needed to make saves from Clarke-Mardel and Chris Griffin early in the second half while Sansom was on hand to stop Chris Lewis.

May and Boodhoo would have repeated their goal routine had it not been for the Rovers keeper and Sears-Black hit the crossbar with a header following a ball in by Brett O'Connor.

But on 76 minutes the Magpies struck what proved to be the winning goal.

A ball played quickly out from the back by Sansom sent Clements away and in typical fashion he made no mistake after going round Greygoose.

Mitchell almost bagged himself a debut goal before both keepers made final saves to keep the score as it was and give the Magpies an eighth win in the last nine games, the only blot a draw with Newport Pagnell Town.

For a report and reaction to the Magpies' game against Baldock Town go to www.hertsad.co.uk/sport

