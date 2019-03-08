Excitement building down at London Colney after busy summer

Dave Parkinson is back at London Colney this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

London Colney's chairman says he is expecting his side to climb up the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

It has been a long hard slog for Gareth Davies and manager Ken Charlery after coming into a club threatened with extinction three years ago.

But after plenty of work off the field, the pair have now turned their attentions more to the playing side.

And they haven't been messing around either after a summer where a threatened move to the Essex Senior League brought yet more fear.

In total 12 players have been brought in and it has got Davies excited for what lies ahead.

He said: "We had a three-year plan when we came here and it's coming together nicely.

"We always wanted to get things right off the field, in the back of house, before starting to look on it.

"We had to do the all the little things around the place, like putting in wi-fi, as well as the bigger stuff.

"And we've now got the clubhouse sorted, the dressing rooms and the lease on the ground.

"I'm very happy with things."

The club still aren't operating with much, if anything, of a playing budget with Davies explaining that as they aren't self-sufficient, most of the money goes on bills like water, gas and electricity.

But despite that the Blueboys have still been able to attract some eyebrow-raising names.

In have come the likes of Dave Parkinson, no stranger to the club, Ieuan Lewis and George Brinkman.

The chairman said: "I'm really excited.

"We weren't expecting to finish so low last season and 15th wasn't acceptable.

"But this year I'm looking at single figures and getting into the top 10.

"We've got lots of good players and they aren't here for the money. They are here to play football and win things.

"They have all been around and everyone of them is a leader. They all know the score."

And he singled one out as being a potential star for the Cotlandswick side.

"Ibrahim Camara is a great signing from Hadley," he said. "He was the best player in the league last season by far."