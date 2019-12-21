St Albans Ladies continue to 'fight for the league' as they look to complete promotion in 2020

St Albans Ladies have their eyes on winning the league this year says Ellie Lovelock. Picture: LEONIE CITRON Archant

St Albans Ladies still have plenty to play for in 2020 according to Ellie Lovelock who has her eyes firmly on the biggest prize of all.

The football club based at St Albans Rugby Club sit second in the Beds & Herts Women's Football League Division One table, six points behind leaders Hemel Hempstead Town but crucially with two games in hand.

And the goal most definitely for the progressive side is the championship and promotion to the higher level, something that they don't consider to be a daunting prospect.

Lovelock said: "Hemel beat us at home but we know we can beat them as we did it in the cup.

"We're fighting for the league and we're looking for promotion. We know if we go up we can match teams in that league and really give it a good go.

"And we want to play good football. If you go up you play against better teams and better players and it makes you a better player.

"Everyone in the team is striving for that."

And the proof that they can handle themselves in the higher leagues comes from their results this season according to the club's star striker.

She said: "We went quite far in the FA Cup for a team at our level and we beat Histon who are an Eastern Region Premier Division team 4-0.

"We do put people under the cosh. We took Cambridge City, who play in the National League, to extra-time.

"We know we can match teams at our level but there are just a few little things we need to work on.

"We can do it. We've got a really good young team who are looking to improve and play good football."

On an individual front Lovelock is relishing her season leading the Saints attack, with an incredible 21 goals in all competitions.

"It's my first full season playing up front but I love scoring goals," she admitted.

"We've improved the squad this year and that has helped massively. It's been really good."

Three of those goals came in an 8-1 demolition of Garston.

Cally Salter also chipped in with two while there was one each for Kayla Johnson, Molly Slade and Ellen Salter.

It means the Lady Saints finish 2019 with a whopping 43 goals in just seven league games and only five conceded.

They return to action on January 5 when they host Hitchin Town at Boggymead.