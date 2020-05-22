Herts Ad Sunday League: Impressive Herts Senior Cup milestones for Eamon Rogers and Skew Bridge
Hertfordshire FA’s decision to end the season and award county cups based on the finalists being known brought with it a remarkable achievement.
Herts Ad Sunday League’s AFC London Road and Oakview of the Watford Sunday League were declared joint winners of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup and for Road’s Eamon Rogers it meant a third county crown, all won with different teams.
His first triumph came during the 1994-95 season came in a 3-2 success against Evergreen while playing for Barnet Sunday League side Elliott Bull & Tiger.
Win number two was for London Colney BCH when they overcame all the odds to defeat Watford Sunday League outfit and favourites for the title St Joseph’s South Oxhey 5-1.
The Morrissey brothers, Tobi and Chad, scored three between them while Lee Richard and Paul Armstrong got the others.
Rogers has been a prolific scorer throughout his Sunday league career and hit 50 goals in one season for Napsbury Hospital
Another history-making chapter in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup concerned another Herts Ad Sunday League side.
Skew Bridge won the competition for five years on the bounce from 2014 to 2018, defeating AFC Boars, Nicholas Breakspear, Dun Cow, Hatfield’s Great Northern and Flaunden.
Andy Saul was the skipper in all five games with Tom Smith, Ben Martin and Ben Dawes also playing in all five matches.
