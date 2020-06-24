Herts Ad Sunday League: Double memories for King Harry but heartbreak in elusive search for Cell Barnes

King Harry lifted the Division Four title in 2009 on their way to the league and cup double. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

League and cup doubles are not the sole domain of clubs in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division with numerous examples of when things go right for clubs in the lower leagues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Leary, Billy Phillips and Ben Conrad were King Harry's scorers as they won the Junior Cup in 2009. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Charlie Leary, Billy Phillips and Ben Conrad were King Harry's scorers as they won the Junior Cup in 2009. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

King Harry are one such team when they lifted the Division Four crown in 2009 before adding the Junior Cup.

It was a terrific season all round as Billy Phillips and Ben Conrad helped fire them to the league title, secured on the last day of the season.

Both scored in the final of the Junior Cup, along with Charlie Leahy, as Harry drew 3-3 with Oaks. They went on to clinch the cup though thanks to a 4-1 victory in the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

In total Phillips was the division’s top marksman with 31 goals while Conrad’s final tally came to a halt at 18.

Cell Barnes were Division Four champions in 2004. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Cell Barnes were Division Four champions in 2004. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Sometimes though the double proved elusive as it had done for so many years in the professional game, agonisingly in some cases.

Cell Barnes’s mixture of old heads and youth saw them clinch the 2004 Division Four title on goal difference from Mermaid and they had the chance to clinch the double when they reached the final of the Junior Cup.

However, that was one step too far and a goal from Ricky Perks gave Division Three champions Peacock a 1-0 win.