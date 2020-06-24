Herts Ad Sunday League: Double memories for King Harry but heartbreak in elusive search for Cell Barnes
League and cup doubles are not the sole domain of clubs in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division with numerous examples of when things go right for clubs in the lower leagues.
King Harry are one such team when they lifted the Division Four crown in 2009 before adding the Junior Cup.
It was a terrific season all round as Billy Phillips and Ben Conrad helped fire them to the league title, secured on the last day of the season.
Both scored in the final of the Junior Cup, along with Charlie Leahy, as Harry drew 3-3 with Oaks. They went on to clinch the cup though thanks to a 4-1 victory in the ensuing penalty shoot-out.
In total Phillips was the division’s top marksman with 31 goals while Conrad’s final tally came to a halt at 18.
Sometimes though the double proved elusive as it had done for so many years in the professional game, agonisingly in some cases.
Cell Barnes’s mixture of old heads and youth saw them clinch the 2004 Division Four title on goal difference from Mermaid and they had the chance to clinch the double when they reached the final of the Junior Cup.
However, that was one step too far and a goal from Ricky Perks gave Division Three champions Peacock a 1-0 win.
