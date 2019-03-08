Advanced search

Delight for St Albans Ladies as they lift six-a-side crown at Kempston Rovers

PUBLISHED: 12:28 19 July 2019

There was joy for St Albans Ladies as they took the title at the Kempston Rovers six-a-side tournament.

They opened up with a 1-0 win over Victorie United in their first group match thanks to a goal from Kerry Twigg.

They played AFC Kempston Town & BC next and got the same result, the winner coming in the final seconds.

Ellie Lovelock's goal earned them a 1-1 draw in their third group match, this one against City Belles, and they finished the group stage with the best win of the lot, a 2-0 success against Houghton Athletic, both goals scored by Jess McNamara.

Keeper Georga Knight was in brilliant form during these matches and she kept another clean sheet as the Lady Saints won 1-0 against Rayleigh with Lovelock again on target.

In the Final St Albans Ladies played the City Belles, it was 0-0 at half-time until Chloe Hazell scored the winner to take the trophy home.

