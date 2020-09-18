Advanced search

Dean Austin backs Gareth Bale and Jose Mourinho to boost Tottenham’s fortunes

PUBLISHED: 13:56 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 18 September 2020

Gareth Bale is set to return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Gareth Bale’s imminent return to Tottenham Hotspur could be a huge boost for all connected with the club according to former Spurs star Dean Austin.

Dean Austin has backed Gareth Bale to star again for Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: NICK POTTS/PADean Austin has backed Gareth Bale to star again for Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

The Welshman has jetted in from Spain to complete a sensational return to the club he starred for before a huge move to Real Madrid.

And Austin, who made over 120 appearances for the club, says if they can get him anywhere near his best, it could be monumental for the season ahead.

He said: “It’ll be a massive lift for the football club.

“I’m hoping they can get a couple of years out of him but if they can get him at 80 per cent of what he was before he left then he will be sensational.

“The year and a half before he went, he was as good as anything you saw.

“He ticks an enormous number of boxes. He plays as a number nine for Wales so if you have a problem with Harry Kane then you could play Bale down the middle.”

The popular full-back, now working to build an academy at St Albans City, also backed Jose Mourinho to get it right at the club.

He said: “Jose Mourinho has been a master over many years of winning trophies at clubs that have good players.

“They are getting themselves a core of good players.

“All I hope is he can do a little bit for Tottenham like he’s done at his previous clubs.

“I definitely wouldn’t bet against him.”

