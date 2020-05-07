Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

De Havilland wrote their names into the St Albans Sunday League history books on a number of occasions during their 11-year tenure.

Back page of the De Havilland St Albans Sunday League programme. Back page of the De Havilland St Albans Sunday League programme.

It culminated in the 1999-2000 season when they became the first and only side from Hatfield in the 55-years of the league’s existence to lift the Premier Division title.

It was one of two league titles they claimed in total and they also added successes in the Intermediate Cup and Reserve Cup.

Having been promoted from Division One the season before, De Havilland prevented Chequers from completing a hat-trick of titles, beating them by five points and even clinching the championship before January was done.

That came after a 4-0 away win against London Road who ended the season in third place.

Front page of the De Havilland St Albans Sunday League programme. Front page of the De Havilland St Albans Sunday League programme.

They lost only one game all season, that to Bricket Wood, and the only other points dropped came in two draws, both with reigning champions Chequers and both finishing 2–2

Boasting a strike force of Ricky Phillips, Matt Chalkley, Lee Kavanagh, Casey Caswell, Peter Cairns and Paul Stephens, De Havilland scored 56 goals in 16 league games, and 96 in all competitions.

Phillips was one of the league’s most prolific marksmen hitting 142 in total while Chalkley managed 83 and Kavanagh 59.

One season earlier in 1998–1999 they not only gained promotion as Division One’s runners-up but also won the Herts County Intermediate Cup, emerging from a field of 167 teams to defeat H’s Q Club 1–0 in the final.

De Havilland won the Hertfordshire County Intermediate Cup in the 1998-1999 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL De Havilland won the Hertfordshire County Intermediate Cup in the 1998-1999 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

That was the same season that the De Havilland Saturday side also won the Herts Intermediate Cup, believed to be the only club to hold both the Saturday and Sunday Intermediate Cups in the same season.

Their Reserve Cup success came with a 4-3 extra-time victory over Harpenden Rovers Reserves. Adrian Hammill bagged two in the final while Eddie Gabbott and Kevin White managed one each.