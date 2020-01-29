Colney Heath close in on third successive Herts Charity Shield crown after superb Tring win

Jon Clements hit a second-half hat-trick as Colney Heath produced a stunning comeback against Tring Athletic. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Jon Clements led a stunning turnaround as Colney Heath booked their place in a third successive Herts Charity Shield final with a dramatic 3-2 win over Tring Athletic.

The Magpies' big rivals in the race for the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title had got themselves into a 2-0 lead at the Recreation Ground with just under 50 minutes on the clock.

But then top-scorer Clements came to the party, pulling one back a minute later and equalising on 62 minutes, both from the penalty spot.

And he was able to complete his hat-trick and the victory 10 minutes later, his 32nd of the campaign so far in all competitions.

And that was just the half of it in what was a rip-roaring cup tie.

Andy Sears-Black nearly opened the scoring for Colney Heath early on with a cross-shot that whistled past Charlie Mann's post and both sides did a lot of pressing in an attempt to find the breakthrough.

It came in the 21st minute to the away side when Marcus Mealing was bundled off the ball by Danny May before picking himself up and slotting home the penalty.

Sears-Black went close again with a header just off target while Chris Griffin went even closer, his header coming back off the crossbar.

They even had the ball in the net but that was disallowed for offside.

And after all those chances it was Tring who doubled the lead, Mealing again involved with the cross that was swept in by Ali Bangura.

Clements then got his first after he was brought down and it was Spencer Clarke-Mardel who was upended by Mann to bring the equaliser.

The hat-trick goal came after hesitation in the defence which Clements pounced on before sending a sizzling low drive into the far corner.

The contest ended with a red card shown to both Colney's Yasin Boodhoo and Mulik Rickman for Tring after pushing and shoving but no more goals meant the Magpies are now one game away from a third successive win in the competition.

Standing in their way could be London Colney who beat Harpenden Town 2-1 in their quarter-final on Tuesday night.

They play Ware in the semi-final on a date to be announced.