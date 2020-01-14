Colney Heath and Jon Clements still in fine form as Oxhey Jets are grounded

Jon Clements has scored seven in the last six SSML Premier Division games after a brace against Oxhey Jets. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Another two goals for Jon Clements meant another three points for Colney Heath in their pursuit of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division as Oxhey Jets were pushed aside in a 4-1 win.

The Magpies' top scorer is now up to 15 in the league and 27 in all competitions with Andy Sears-Black and Sam Doolan chipping in with the others.

It keeps Colney on top of the pile, three points clear of Tring Athletic and with one game in hand.

The Mags took the lead in the fourth minute, Brett O'Connor delivering a perfect cross for Sears-Black to power a header home, but the lead was short-lived as Oxhey levelled two minutes later when Reece Cameron converted a penalty kick.

But before 10 minutes was up Clements had fired Colney Heath back in front, although it took a wicked deflection on its way past Matthew Evans.

Danny May struck the foot of the post with a free-kick before Colney made it three.

An O'Connor corner caused a scramble in the goalmouth with Doolan getting the last touch to stab it over the line.

And the frantic first half was completed with an unstoppable shot from 20 yards from Clements that roared into the top right corner with Evans rooted to the spot.

The second half didn't yield any more goals but Colney did go close on a number of occasions through Dominic Knaggs, O'Connor and Clements.

At the other end Connor Sansom came up big to deny Sean Giordmaina twice and Cameron.

The only other incident of note was the home debut of 16-year-old Kyle Rahho when he came on to replace Doolan.

He had made his debut for the senior team after stepping up from the U18 squad in the 4-1 league cup success at Crawley Green last week.