Advanced search

Another setback for Colney Heath as they lose late to Leverstock Green

PUBLISHED: 15:24 11 March 2020

Spencer Clarke-Mardel was one of the many to go close for Colney Heath against Leverstock Green. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Spencer Clarke-Mardel was one of the many to go close for Colney Heath against Leverstock Green. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Colney Heath continue to put their fans through the emotional wringer as they stumble their way towards the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title.

The latest setback was a 1-0 loss at home to Leverstock Green which means although they are still clear at the top of the table, Tring Athletic have closed the gap to six.

The goal came in the second minute of added time at the end of the game and it was one to forget for keeper Connor Sansom.

The ball got tangled up in his feet and Adiel Mannion took full advantage, nipping in and robbing him of it before rolling it into the empty net.

The Magpies, who included youngsters Kyle Rahho and Oliver Seeby in the squad, had been on top before that without managing to get the all-important goal.

Jon Clements fired a couple just wide while a Brett O'Connor header needed cleared off the line.

Matt Fallon in the Levy goal was also equal to chances from Spencer Clarke-Mardel and Andy Sears-Black.

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Plans to build care home on Harpenden industrial site are rejected

Chelford Fabrics in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

Choose your favourite design for St Albans’ City Centre Opportunity Site South

The public is being given a chance to vote on their preferred design for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South.

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Plans to build care home on Harpenden industrial site are rejected

Chelford Fabrics in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

Choose your favourite design for St Albans’ City Centre Opportunity Site South

The public is being given a chance to vote on their preferred design for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Another setback for Colney Heath as they lose late to Leverstock Green

Spencer Clarke-Mardel was one of the many to go close for Colney Heath against Leverstock Green. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Street festival kicks off Harpenden’s Year of Culture

Harpenden is hosting a street festival on March 22.

Have you seen missing Remay from St Albans?

Have you seen this missing girl from St Albans?

Final score the only disappointment as St Albans City reach another Herts Senior Cup final

Munashe Sundire got St Albans Citys second goal in their Herts Senior Cup win at Kings Langley. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Entertainment galore as St Albans’ other senior sides take centre stage

St Albans Rugby Club's third team after their game with Datchworth.
Drive 24