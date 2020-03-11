Another setback for Colney Heath as they lose late to Leverstock Green

Spencer Clarke-Mardel was one of the many to go close for Colney Heath against Leverstock Green. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath continue to put their fans through the emotional wringer as they stumble their way towards the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest setback was a 1-0 loss at home to Leverstock Green which means although they are still clear at the top of the table, Tring Athletic have closed the gap to six.

The goal came in the second minute of added time at the end of the game and it was one to forget for keeper Connor Sansom.

The ball got tangled up in his feet and Adiel Mannion took full advantage, nipping in and robbing him of it before rolling it into the empty net.

The Magpies, who included youngsters Kyle Rahho and Oliver Seeby in the squad, had been on top before that without managing to get the all-important goal.

Jon Clements fired a couple just wide while a Brett O'Connor header needed cleared off the line.

Matt Fallon in the Levy goal was also equal to chances from Spencer Clarke-Mardel and Andy Sears-Black.