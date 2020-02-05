Winning the most important thing says Danny May as the Colney Heath train gets back on track against Harpenden

Danny May in action for Colney Heath.

Colney Heath restored their eight-point lead at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a typically dogged 1-0 win over Harpenden Town with the victory the most important thing according to the Magpies' Danny May.

Brett O'Connor's fine goal settled the game against Harpenden Town in Colney Heath's favour.

It had all looked a lot less rosy on Saturday evening as a 1-0 loss to Leighton Town, Colney Heath's first at home in the league for over a year, coupled with three points for Tring Athletic at Broadfields United meant their advantage at the top was down to five points having played one game more.

Fast forward three nights though and suddenly Tring's loss at Wembley and this success, courtesy of a lovely finish from Brett O'Connor on 55 minutes had changed the mood at the Recreation Ground.

May said: "Saturday was a big disappointment. We were poor for 90 minutes but to be fair Leighton were the better team.

"But Tommo [manager Ryan Thompson] said before the game just win, get back to winning ways as quickly as possible, get back on the train and it wasn't pretty out there but we did the job.

"It was very scrappy and we make it scrappy to be honest. We hit areas and the law of averages says that one of them will come off. Thankfully Brett has scored a great goal."

Harpenden certainly seemed to have more of and the better chances through the contest but the closest they came was in the sixth minute when Ryan Plowright's dipping shot smacked off the crossbar.

One of the stars of the show was Dominic Knaggs with the youngster instrumental in not only the goal but a good number of Colney's best bits going forward.

And May was full of praise for his talented fellow defender.

"He's a young lad who has pushed on all season," he said.

"He's put three or four unbelievable balls into the box and he is clever.

"He'll do well in the game."

That could well be up at step four too. With 14 games to go thoughts naturally turn to possible successful outcomes in April and if they do go up, May, who has experience of much higher levels, believes the club are well equipped to surprise one or two.

He said: "I don't think we'll change the way we play. We'll be hard to beat, we'll be rats, we'll be all over the pitch working hard.

"Hopefully we'll survive and I don't see why we can't be a top team in the league above.

"I'm enjoying my football here. The lads are great and being top of the league and winning games obviously helps but the morale around the club is brilliant."