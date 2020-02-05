Advanced search

Plenty of positives for Harpenden Town's Micky Nathan despite loss to Colney Heath

PUBLISHED: 09:06 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 05 February 2020

Mickey Nathan was proud of his Harpenden Town side in spite of the loss to Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Mickey Nathan was proud of his Harpenden Town side in spite of the loss to Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

It may have been a loss but Micky Nathan was still a happy and proud man after Harpenden Town went down 1-0 to Colney Heath.

The interim head coach, who has been given the reins at Rothamsted Park until the end of the season following Martin Standen's switch to Bedford Town, saw his create plenty of chances but fail to take any of them, meaning Brett O'Connor's 55th-minute strike proved to be the match winner.

But there were plenty of positives on show from the visitors to the Recreation Ground and that was keeping the former Colney Heath boss happy.

Nathan said: "It's fine margins. It's one of them where we've dominated it possession wise and played some really good football, that's two games on the bounce now.

"Saturday was on a horrible pitch but we got a 1-0 win [away at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos] but come here on a much better pitch and played well but didn't get the result.

"The cross has come over and our two defenders have collided and it's fell to Brett who has a sweet left foot on him.

"But it's so pleasing. I told them afterwards that we have got so many positives to take from the game.

"We can hold our heads high. We've played them twice in a month and lost 1-0 both times and played well against the league leaders both times.

"I'm not despondent, I'm proud of every single one of them and I know if we keep the group together, then we'll pick up points."

The result leaves Harpenden fourth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but Nathan says the majority of the squad who have lifted them to that lofty position are staying, like him, for the rest of the season.

And he sees no reason why they cannot push on to bigger and better things.

"We're fourth but have got two games in hand over Biggleswade United," he said. "Teams will drop points in this league and we've just got to make sure we keep doing what we're doing, keep the team together as a cohesive unit and we'll be there or thereabouts.

"The lads are all in it together and they all want to fight and push as high as they can this season.

"And then we'll start again fresh next season and see what the craic is."

Related articles

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Winning the most important thing says Danny May as the Colney Heath train gets back on track against Harpenden

Danny May in action for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Plenty of positives for Harpenden Town’s Micky Nathan despite loss to Colney Heath

Mickey Nathan was proud of his Harpenden Town side in spite of the loss to Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Have your say on St Albans district council response times

St Albans district council is conducting a survey on how satisfied residents are with response times. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Dramatic win for Old Albanian at Worthing sealed with Morgan Thompson’s kick

Morgan Thompson kicked the winning penalty in the final seconds against Worthing. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath stretch their advantage again with narrow win over Harpenden

Colney Heath hosted Harpenden Town in a Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match.
Drive 24