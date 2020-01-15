Colney Heath show they can win on a wet and windy Tuesday night in Edgware

Spencer Clarke-Mardel scored twice in Colney Heath's 3-0 win away at Edgware Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath stretched their lead at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division to six points after a 3-0 win away to Edgware Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel got two and there was the now obligatory goal from Jon Clements, his 28th of the campaign, on what was a less than clement night weather wise with driving rain and a strong wind.

The contest also represented their last game in hand over challengers Tring Athletic but manager Ryan Thompson will be far happier with the extra six points they have garnered from the 21 games so far this year.

There was plenty more for the management to be pleased about too. The win came with their 12th clean sheet in the league and fresh from the debut of one 16-year-old in Kyle Rahho, there was also a first senior outing for another in Jack McShane who came off the bench late on.

The game itself began with two early chances for Clements, Dominic Knaggs and Den Westmore while at the other end Connor Sansom had to deal with a Scott McGleish effort.

But after another Westmore shot had been tipped around the post, Colney took the lead. From the resulting corner kick Brett O'Connor found Clarke-Mardel at the back post and he scored with a firm header.

Yasin Boodhoo's looping header came back off the crossbar and out as the visitors continued to press with further chances for Knaggs, Clements and Chris Griffin.

The second wasn't long in coming though and after a quick attack Griffin's long ball forward sent Clements and Clarke-Mardel scampering after it.

The latter got there first and a low drive was enough to beat Frazer Siddall.

The second half had Colney Heath attacking into the wind and rain but while chances to score came around less frequently, the defence were rock solid and repelled most of the Edgware advances.

Danny May, Brett O'Connor and Clarke-Mardel had the pick of the away team's efforts while James Burgess, Adam Page and McGleish were all off target for the hosts.

There was one final goal though as the match drew to a close, Clements taking advantage of a poor throw-in back to the keeper.

The Magpies train rumbles on to Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday before another away trip at Baldock Town on Wednesday.