Clements-time again as double sinks Baldock Town and keeps Colney Heath on Tring's trail
PUBLISHED: 10:46 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 04 December 2019
Jon Clements is enjoying his season almost as much as Colney Heath as his double over Baldock Town kept the Magpies flying high in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.
The former London Colney and Welwyn Garden City striker signed for Heath in the summer and is now up to 10 in 15 league matches, and 21 in all competitions, after getting both in the 2-0 win over the Reds.
It keeps the Magpies second in the table, level on points with Tring Athletic, but with two games in hand.
This was even more comfortable than the score suggested and they had plenty of chances that goalkeeper Adam Harpur kept out before Clements opened the scoring on 23 minutes, Chris Griffin and Spencer Clarke-Mardel notable among them.
The goal though was as simple as it was good. Clarke-Mardel nodded a Brett O'Connor pass into the path of the striker who quickly outpaced the Baldock defenders before burying the ball into the far left corner.
The visitors nearly hit an immediate equaliser but Dan Harper's free-kick was headed off the line by Sam Doolan.
The big defender then almost bagged an assist with a header to Clements but Harpur was equal to the shot with a fine save.
The second half was more of the same. Connor Sansom stopped what little came his way and Colney kept pressing for more goals.
Danny Fitzgerald went close before Clements did finally add a second 10 minutes after the restart.
Dominic Knaggs, Griffin and Clarke-Mardel were all involved in the build-up while Clements again showed strength to hold off the defence and drive the ball home.
Yasin Boodhoo, Lee Armitt, Taylor Cobb, Clements and Clarke-Mardel all had chances blocked or saved after that but Baldock managed to keep them out.
They couldn't stop the Magpies claiming all three points though.
They host Wembley on Saturday before going to third-placed Newport Pagnell Town on Tuesday.
n The U18s continued their fine season with a 4-2 win over FC Broxbourne Borough.
Two from Kyle Rahho and one each for Jack McShane and Bradley Young mean the young Magpies have won all six of their Southern Counties Floodlit Youth League Olympian Division games.