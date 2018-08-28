Colney Heath strikers get bogged down by Marsh as Edgware secure big win

Harry Shepherd in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

There will be one thing high up on Ryan Thompson’s Christmas wish-list this year – a striker.

Daniel Westmore, who has just moved to Colney Heath from London Colney, twice went close against Edgware Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Daniel Westmore, who has just moved to Colney Heath from London Colney, twice went close against Edgware Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Colney Heath manager saw his side lose 3-0 away to Edgware Town on Tuesday night after conceding all three in the opening 18 minutes.

But from then on the Magpies had the vast majority of the play and created chance after chance but without taking any of them.

They actually had the first opportunity of the game, Greg Marsh making the save after Harvey Scott connected with a Jack Woods cross.

However, the next spell was almost a car crash for the visitors to Silver Jubilee Park.

Colney Heath battled Old Bradwell United in the SSML Challenge Trophy. Picture: TERRY EDWARDS Colney Heath battled Old Bradwell United in the SSML Challenge Trophy. Picture: TERRY EDWARDS

Ryan Carruthers put the hosts ahead on five minutes with a low strike from 18 yards and the second arrived 10 minutes later, a well-rehearsed free-kick routine leaving Tyriq Hunte with a simple tap-in at the back post.

The same man got the third just three minutes later although he was a lot further out when he crashed a shot over Charlie May’s head.

But that was when the Magpies took over.

Harry Shepherd had already been denied by Marsh before another effort was blocked on the line.

Danny Fitzgerald created space for a 20-yard strike which rattled the crossbar and the woodwork was probably still shaking when Dan Westmore whistled a shot just wide.

Edgware could have had a fourth on the stroke of half-time but Steven Banavides was denied by a brilliant block by May and the second half saw Colney redouble their efforts to get back into the game.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel had a firm shot saved, as did Sam Doolan, while a Westmore effort was blocked.

And still the Magpies pressed. Greg Shaw had a shot cleared, Andy Sears-Black went close before Doolan had a header from a deep Woods cross saved by Marsh, who was by far the most overworked of the two keepers.

The evergreen Jimmy Hill came off the bench and had two headers fizz inches over before Marsh once again came to Edgware’s rescue with a block.

It was a disappointing result and they will have to wait until next Tuesday to put it right when they go away to Ampthill Town in the League Challenge Trophy.

That game came after they saw off Old Bradwell United on penalties on Saturday.

The sides had drawn 1-1 after Jack Woods cancelled out a Darryl Smith strike for the hosts six minutes into added time at the end of the game.

The shootout ended going to sudden death and Colney took the advantage when Smith blasted his shot over the bar.

That left youngster Harry Shepherd as the hero as he fired home with confidence.

Sam Doolan, Spencer Clarke-Mardel, Woods and Harvey Scott were the other successful in the 5-4 win.