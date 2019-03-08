Nine straight victories now for still perfect Colney Heath

Sam Doolan sent Colney Heath on their way to win number nine against Edgware Town. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE Archant

Colney Heath took their incredible start to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division to nine wins from their opening nine games with another two successes.

It started on Saturday when Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were brushed aside 3-1 at The Recreation Ground before another home win saw Edgware Town beaten 3-0.

Remarkably the run still isn't good enough to put them top of the pile. Their exploits in the FA Cup and FA Vase mean they are plying catch-up in terms of games but they do sit third, two points behind Newport Pagnell Town and with four games in hand, and six off leaders Tring Athletic who have played three games more.

Saturday's victory was courtesy of two second-half goals by Jon Clements after George Devine and Aylesbury's Harry Scott had traded goals in the first half.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel had fired over from 10 yards and had one ruled out for offside before Devine opened the scoring on 19 minutes, pouncing after two previous Colney efforts had been blocked.

Aylesbury levelled while Clarke-Mardel was off the pitch receiving treatment. Scott was able to race away before firing low beyond Connor Samson.

But the second half was better and the Magpies plundered an early goal, Clements cutting in from the left and shooting low into the far corner.

Brett O'Connor's set-piece delivery was proving dangerous and James Weatherill in the Aylesbury goal had to be alert to tip a Sam Doolan header over.

But with five minutes to go Clements wrapped things up with a typical deadly finish, this one from an Andy Sears-Black cross.

Tuesday's win over Edgware was a lot more straight-forward.

They took the lead on 12 minutes through Doolan who drove the ball in from close range after a scramble following a corner.

It was another Jack Woods corner that led to number two.

The winger got the ball back and his second cross found Chris Griffin stealing in to head in off the post.

The third goal arrived with 20 minutes to go from a familiar face.

Lee Armitt, back at the club once more, was sent clear by Woods and faced with just the keeper he found the bottom corner.

Frustratingly Colney are without a fixture on Saturday but they will be given a stern test on Tuesday instead when they go to fifth-placed Oxhey Jets.