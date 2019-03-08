Advanced search

Holders starting to smell cup success again as semi-final place is booked in fine style

PUBLISHED: 14:13 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 13 March 2019

Sam Doolan puts Colney Heath ahead against Potton United in Spartan South Midlands League Division One. Picture: TERRY EDWARDS

Colney Heath kept the defence of their Herts Charity Shield on track with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to St Margaretsbury.

All three goals arrived before half time with Chris Blunden bagging a brace before Sam Doolan continued his purple patch in front of goal with the third.

The success takes the Magpies into the semi-final with an away trip to Hadley separating them from a second successive year in the final.

The lead came with just three minutes on the clock.

Doolan was involved and his powerful header found Blunden who raced forward and drilled the ball in from 12 yards.

It was almost two moments later when a Jack Woods corner was met by Spencer Clarke-Mardel, but his strike hit the foot of the post and rebounded out.

And it was 30 minutes after the first that Colney finally doubled their lead.

Greg Shaw and Woods were part of the set-up but it was Dominic Knaggs who played the final ball through for Blunden to tuck the ball inside the near post.

And the game was put to bed on the stroke of half-time thanks to another Woods corner that was thumped into the back of the net via the head of Doolan.

The second half saw St Margaretsbury come back into it slightly but not enough to beat Tom Blackman.

And Colney could have added to their lead but Blunden fired just over while a surging run from Knaggs was stopped at the last.

In truth though the Magpies were content to run the clock down and cruise into the semis.

The success in the cup wiped the memory of defeat in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division on Saturday.

They had again taken the lead in their match at Potton United thanks to Doolan again, rising to meet a Dan May free-kick.

But two second-half goals from Jim Burnside and Gary Ansell-Carter, the second five minutes from time, took the Bedfordshire side to the victory.

Both teams had chances aside from the goals with new signing Robert Partingdon in the Colney goal making a number of smart saves.

At the other end Shaw went closest with a stinging shot that was tipped around the post by Tyler Josephs.

The result leaves them in ninth place with a home game against Edgware Town on Saturday to look forward to.

