Shock defeat sends Colney Heath out of the Spartan South Midlands League Challenge Trophy

PUBLISHED: 18:48 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:48 07 October 2019

George Devine got Colney Heaths only goal at Old Bradwell United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath suffered shock 2-1 defeat away to Old Bradwell United in the SSML Challenge Trophy.

The Magpies have been dominant this season with only a loss to Southern League Corby Town against their name and seven wins from seven in the Premier Division.

But despite taking a third-minute lead through George Devine, holding off the defence before slotting the ball beyond goalkeeper Liam Jahn, the Division Two leaders fought back in the second half.

The first came from Scott Valentine's corner which was headed in by the unmarked Daryl Smith before provider turner scorer with a thunderous 25-yard shot.

Colney pressed for an equaliser with Mickey Shuttlewood, Devine and Danny May all going close but that was to be no second.

They will need to do much better when they travel to Flackwell Heath in the first round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

