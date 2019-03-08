Shock defeat sends Colney Heath out of the Spartan South Midlands League Challenge Trophy

George Devine got Colney Heaths only goal at Old Bradwell United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath suffered shock 2-1 defeat away to Old Bradwell United in the SSML Challenge Trophy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Magpies have been dominant this season with only a loss to Southern League Corby Town against their name and seven wins from seven in the Premier Division.

But despite taking a third-minute lead through George Devine, holding off the defence before slotting the ball beyond goalkeeper Liam Jahn, the Division Two leaders fought back in the second half.

The first came from Scott Valentine's corner which was headed in by the unmarked Daryl Smith before provider turner scorer with a thunderous 25-yard shot.

Colney pressed for an equaliser with Mickey Shuttlewood, Devine and Danny May all going close but that was to be no second.

They will need to do much better when they travel to Flackwell Heath in the first round of the FA Vase on Saturday.