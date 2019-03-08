FA Vase: Clements-time as Colney Heath see off Haverhill again
PUBLISHED: 06:28 18 September 2019
Archant
Jon Clements scored twice as Colney Heath advanced to the first round proper of the FA Vase with a 2-0 home win over Haverhill Rovers.
It wasn't as convincing as the 6-1 FA Cup success in Suffolk last month but it was still another confident performance.
Clements got things started on 12 minutes with a drilled shot low beyond James Young after being set up by George Devine and the same combination came together on the hour, Devine flicking a Connor Sansom kick on to Clements.
The former Harpenden Town keeper has just joined the Magpies from Welwyn Garden City and was only really called into action in the second half, holding on to a Josh Revell shot.
But Colney could have had more. Clements had one ruled out for offside while Jack Woods thumped a drive off the crossbar.
They will go to Flackwell Heath in the next round.
The reserves drew 1-1 at Weston in the Herts Senior County League, Joe Ladbury getting the goal.