Double for Lee Armitt as Colney Heath beat Arlesey Town

PUBLISHED: 16:44 27 November 2019

Lee Armitt scored twice in Colney Heath's win over Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Lee Armitt scored twice in Colney Heath's win over Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

A double from Lee Armitt moved Colney Heath even closer to the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The 2-0 win over Arlesey Town at the Recreation Ground means the Magpies are now level on points with leaders Tring Athletic but with two games in hand.

The hosts started with Yasin Boodhoo bundling the ball home from a Jack Woods' free-kick but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Arlesey keeper Robbie Ponting.

And they eventually took the lead on 18 minutes. A long ball forward saw both Armitt and Jon Clements chase it and when it bounced off a defender it was Clements who got their first, with his shot bringing Ponting into a good stop.

He could only parry it into the path of Armitt who instantly struck it low into the far corner.

Ponting also pulled off saves from Clements and Boodhoo while at the other end Demi Debola fired a low drive beyond Connor Sansom's far post.

But a succession of corner kicks for the hosts saw them eventually score a second.

Woods delivered a cross into the six-yard box and after a goalmouth scramble the ball ran loose to Armitt who repeated the trick and fired low into the left corner.

The first half closed with Harry Lewis hitting the side netting for Colney and Jardell Stirling crash a shot off the face of the crossbar for Arlesey.

The visitors had much more of the ball after the break but failed to take their chances.

Ryan Lamond went close with a free-kick tipped over the crossbar by a brilliant save by Sansom and the goalkeeper continue to have the upper hand against the Arlesey man, saving two further effort sin fine style.

Armitt almost bagged a hat-trick but he dragged an effort wide of the post.

n Colney Heath's defence of their Herts Charity Shield has reached the semi-final after a penalty shoot-out success over Hoddesdon Town.

The sides had drawn 0-0 after 90 minutes, a period that saw the Magpies survive being down to nine men with two in the sin-bin.

But successful kicks from Danny Fitzgerald, Spencer Clarke-Mardel, Danny May, George Devine, Jack Woods and Sam Doolan saw the holders through.

Colney, winners in each of the last two seasons, will now play either Tring Athletic or Welwyn Garden City in the last four.

