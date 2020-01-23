Colney Heath 'not at the races' against Baldock but Jimmy Hill still loving his 'weirdos'

Colney Heath have had a good season so far despite the 1-0 reverse against Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Even the top teams lose from time to time but Colney Heath coach Jimmy Hill is still having the time of his life despite the Magpies being deservedly beaten by Baldock Town.

Colney Heath manager Ryan Thompson, physio Daniel Foster and coach Jimmy Hill. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE Colney Heath manager Ryan Thompson, physio Daniel Foster and coach Jimmy Hill. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE

The 1-0 loss at The Red's temporary home of Hitchin Road, Arlesey, was not a performance that has come along often this season for the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division leaders.

They remain six points clear of the competition but Hill rightly admitted that they were second-best throughout Wednesday night's very foggy encounter, a defeat which brought to an end their run of nine games without defeat, eight of them victories.

He said: "We were a bit ragged and we weren't at the races.

"Nothing went for us, the pitch didn't really suit us, you couldn't see anything but they are all excuses.

"Truth is we weren't there and they were better than us."

Hill has found himself in charge of the side while manager Ryan Thompson was away and he led the side to victories in each of those games.

And it is a side that he thoroughly enjoys being part of for all of their quirky traits.

"I wouldn't say I coach them. It's more like babysitting," he smiled.

"No, they're brilliant. We've got quality through the team, there's not one weak player and there's not one player who doesn't get on with another player.

"We're a group of lads, a group of mates rather than a football team.

"We go out together, we celebrate together, we win together and we lose together.

"That's important. Not a bad word was said in the changing room tonight and that say's a lot.

"Like I say they are a big bunch of weirdos," he added with a laugh before admitting that they "are the best group I've ever had the pleasure of working with".

Attention though now turns to Saturday's game, a return to the ground to face landlords Arlesey Town.

And Hill says the defeat is just part and parcel of football and if anything will only add to their determination to win.

He said: "You have to take the ups with the downs and we were always going to have a defeat in there.

"We'll bounce back and we'll come back stronger.

"We've got a strong group of lads and even though this was a defeat, it won't affect us.

"Obviously you don't want it but we've got enough ability and enough quality to come back from this and we'll prove it on Saturday."