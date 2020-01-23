Advanced search

Colney Heath 'not at the races' against Baldock but Jimmy Hill still loving his 'weirdos'

PUBLISHED: 06:19 23 January 2020

Colney Heath have had a good season so far despite the 1-0 reverse against Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath have had a good season so far despite the 1-0 reverse against Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Even the top teams lose from time to time but Colney Heath coach Jimmy Hill is still having the time of his life despite the Magpies being deservedly beaten by Baldock Town.

Colney Heath manager Ryan Thompson, physio Daniel Foster and coach Jimmy Hill. Picture: JIM WHITTAMOREColney Heath manager Ryan Thompson, physio Daniel Foster and coach Jimmy Hill. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE

The 1-0 loss at The Red's temporary home of Hitchin Road, Arlesey, was not a performance that has come along often this season for the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division leaders.

They remain six points clear of the competition but Hill rightly admitted that they were second-best throughout Wednesday night's very foggy encounter, a defeat which brought to an end their run of nine games without defeat, eight of them victories.

He said: "We were a bit ragged and we weren't at the races.

"Nothing went for us, the pitch didn't really suit us, you couldn't see anything but they are all excuses.

"Truth is we weren't there and they were better than us."

Hill has found himself in charge of the side while manager Ryan Thompson was away and he led the side to victories in each of those games.

And it is a side that he thoroughly enjoys being part of for all of their quirky traits.

"I wouldn't say I coach them. It's more like babysitting," he smiled.

You may also want to watch:

"No, they're brilliant. We've got quality through the team, there's not one weak player and there's not one player who doesn't get on with another player.

"We're a group of lads, a group of mates rather than a football team.

"We go out together, we celebrate together, we win together and we lose together.

"That's important. Not a bad word was said in the changing room tonight and that say's a lot.

"Like I say they are a big bunch of weirdos," he added with a laugh before admitting that they "are the best group I've ever had the pleasure of working with".

Attention though now turns to Saturday's game, a return to the ground to face landlords Arlesey Town.

And Hill says the defeat is just part and parcel of football and if anything will only add to their determination to win.

He said: "You have to take the ups with the downs and we were always going to have a defeat in there.

"We'll bounce back and we'll come back stronger.

"We've got a strong group of lads and even though this was a defeat, it won't affect us.

"Obviously you don't want it but we've got enough ability and enough quality to come back from this and we'll prove it on Saturday."

Related articles

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Colney Heath ‘not at the races’ against Baldock but Jimmy Hill still loving his ‘weirdos’

Colney Heath have had a good season so far despite the 1-0 reverse against Baldock Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath title hopes take a hit as Baldock Town continue good form

Baldock Town's home game with Colney Heath was played in patches of dense fog.

St Albans Ladies hit the top spot with win over Letchworth Eagles

St Albans Ladies moved top of the Beds & Herts Women's Division One table with a 2-0 win over Letchworth.

Extinction Rebellion criticise police response to Luton Airport protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters from St Albans and Luton held a demonstration at Luton Airport. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

St Albans couple hold charity ball in memory of son

Don and Jane Byrne from St Albans with Professor Tony Chu, who led research into the disease Daniel died from, and Catherine Borysiewicz, who will head a new hospital department researching the disease.Picture: Don and Jane Byrne
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists