Colney Heath juggernaut still rolling after very late winner

Jack Woods got the late winner against Crawley Green. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath's magnificent start to the SSML Premier Division season has reached seven straight wins - although they needed a late winner against Crawley Green to keep the run going.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 1-0 success over Leighton Town had made it six out of six on Saturday but it looked as if they would have to settle for a 1-1 draw at a rain-soaked Recreation Ground on Tuesday night.

But in the fourth minute of stoppage time a well-struck low cross from Jack Woods skimmed across the greasy surface and despite Tyler Ingram's attempt to clear, the ball flew into the back of the net for a 2-1 victory.

Connor Samson was needed to make a cracking save from a Billy Lobjoit effort early on as Crawley, fresh from a 7-2 win over London Colney, began with confidence.

The Magpies had chances too with Chris Griffin and Spencer Clarke-Mardel both having shots blocked but a break in the 38th minute put the visitors ahead, Lobjoit pouncing to drive the ball home.

A much brighter Colney side emerged after the break and after plenty of pressure they finally found an equaliser 16 minutes in.

It came from Danny Fitzgerald as he unleashed a rocket from 25 yards that proved unstoppable.

And the home side kept pushing for a winner with Danny May and Jon Clements both denied but it looked as if it would be a forlorn battle until Woods's late intervention.

Saturday's game at Leighton had been equally as tight.

Clarke-Mardel had got the only goal of the game on the half-hour mark with a beautiful volley from Clements' flick.

Chris Blunden had a good first-half chance but couldn't convert and Clements twice went close, Keval Patel saving both of them.

Chances continued to come and go for Colney but they were handed a boost when Leighton substitute Ben Pattie was sent off for a head butt moments after coming on.

The results mean Colney Heath are third with a maximum 21 points from their seven outings.

They are behind Newport Pagnell Town on goal difference while leaders Tring Athletic are three points further ahead, although both have played two games more than Colney.

Next up though is a League Challenge Trophy match away to Old Bradwell United.

The Magpies' U18 side couldn't emulate the first team though as they bowed out of the FA Youth Cup in the second qualifying round with a 3-1 defeat at home to Woodford Town.

They trailed 2-0 at half-time after two goals from Eddie Monbanza and Luke Parrott hit a third before Colney roused themselves.

Elby Cinnamond struck the crossbar while Kyle Lemon-Thomas in the Woodford goal made save after save before he was finally beaten by Jack McShane.

A Kyle Rahoo shot was cleared off the line but try as they might the young Magpies couldn't find another way through.