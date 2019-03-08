Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colney Heath off to a flyer but mixed starts for London Colney and Harpenden Town

PUBLISHED: 12:14 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 07 August 2019

Danny Fitzgerald hit Colney Heath's winner at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Danny Fitzgerald hit Colney Heath's winner at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Colney Heath are living up to their tag as one of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division favourites with two fine wins to start the season.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel got the first goal in Colney Heath's win at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDONSpencer Clarke-Mardel got the first goal in Colney Heath's win at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

They began by travelling to last year's runners-up Tring Athletic on Saturday and returned with a 2-1 win.

That was followed by their first game at the Recreation Ground, with the visitors being Harefield United, the side who won the Division One crown last year without losing a game.

But that unbeaten run, stretching back to April 24, 2018, ended thanks to a second 2-1 win.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel had fired them into a half-time lead on 40 minutes, latching onto a Danny May free-kick, but they could have been out of sight by that point.

Jimmy Hartley goes close for Harpenden Town at Wembley in their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division clash. Picture: RAY CANHAMJimmy Hartley goes close for Harpenden Town at Wembley in their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division clash. Picture: RAY CANHAM

Dominic Knaggs and Jon Clements both sent shots wide while Chris Griffin headed a May set-piece kick onto the crossbar.

The second half saw more of the same with Knaggs, Danny Fitzgerald and Chris Blunden all going close but out of the blue Harefield grabbed an equaliser, Richard Pacquette scoring at the second attempt.

Heath redoubled their efforts after that although they were still wasteful in front of goal.

However, just as it appeared time would run out on them Fitzgerald fired the ball into the corner, reacting quickest after Mickey Shuttlewood's shot was blocked.

Saturday's win came courtesy of debut goals from Clements and Griffin, the second of which was a rocket from 25 yards.

Matthew Mitchell pulled one back from the spot but the superb form of Colney's Charlie May in goal ensured the victory.

The Magpies sit fourth in the fledgling table, the last of the teams to still have a 100 per cent record.

The side sitting top of the pile are Wembley who inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Harpenden Town on Tuesday night.

Both sides had gone in to the game on the back of victories, Harps coming in impressive style 4-2 away to Newport Pagnell Town.

Edward Canham, Harvey Scott, Connor Deadman and Jimmy Hartley were all on target there while Deadman put Town in front at Vale Farm.

Wembley equalised four minutes later though and two in four minutes midway through the second half gave the hosts the win.

London Colney meanwhile sat out Saturday's fixtures but got off and running on Tuesday.

It wasn't a happy beginning though as they too lost 3-1, this time at home to Oxhey Jets.

Tashriq Andrews got their only goal in the second half.

Despite just returning the SSML takes a brief break as the FA Cup starts on Saturday.

London Colney host Hadleigh United while Colney Heath go to Haverhill Rovers and Harpenden are at Stotfold.

Most Read

St Albans historic pub up for sale for owner’s ‘personal reasons’

The Rose and Crown. Picture: Kevin Lines

St Albans teenager lands first lead role in feature film

St Albans' Ilirian Bushi to star in feature film Cardboard Fort. Picture: Jason G, Child Portrait Photography

St Albans beauty salon till stolen in front of staff

Thieves made off with the till from St Albans salon The Salon Collection in The Maltings this afternoon.

St Albans girl crowned Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire

Megan Gibbon has won the title of Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire and a place in the grand final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2019. Picture: Anna Shaw

Man shoves pram with child inside in alleged anti-Semitic assault in St Albans

A baby in a pram was shoved in a racially aggravated assault in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

St Albans historic pub up for sale for owner’s ‘personal reasons’

The Rose and Crown. Picture: Kevin Lines

St Albans teenager lands first lead role in feature film

St Albans' Ilirian Bushi to star in feature film Cardboard Fort. Picture: Jason G, Child Portrait Photography

St Albans beauty salon till stolen in front of staff

Thieves made off with the till from St Albans salon The Salon Collection in The Maltings this afternoon.

St Albans girl crowned Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire

Megan Gibbon has won the title of Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire and a place in the grand final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2019. Picture: Anna Shaw

Man shoves pram with child inside in alleged anti-Semitic assault in St Albans

A baby in a pram was shoved in a racially aggravated assault in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Colney Heath off to a flyer but mixed starts for London Colney and Harpenden Town

Danny Fitzgerald hit Colney Heath's winner at Harefield United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Police identify suspect after alleged anti-Semitic assault in St Albans

A baby in a pram was shoved in a racially aggravated assault in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans City ‘so close’ to big things says Joe Iaciofano after Dartford draw

Joe Iaciofano got his first goal for St Albans City away to Dartford. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Special Olympics athletes visit St Albans fitness studio

Special Olympics athletes from St Albans visited Swetbox fitness studio, which is run by Nicola Kalozois. Picture: Swetbox

National League South: Dartford 1 St Albans City 1 - player ratings

Oli Sprague in action for St Albans City. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists