Dramatic finish but Colney Heath leave it too late against Potton United

Colney Heath V Potton United - Reece Cameron in action for Colney Heath battles with Potton United's James Sage. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A late charge from Colney Heath almost rescued a point but it was Potton United who took the three points with a 2-1 success at the Recreation Ground.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colney Heath V Potton United - Harry Shepherd in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Potton United - Harry Shepherd in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Martin Danobrega and Gary Ansell-Carter scored twice in two minutes just beyond the hour mark to fire the Bedfordshire side ahead but despite Greg Shaw pulling one back late on as the Magpies laid siege to the away goal, it wasn’t enough.

Colney Heath V Potton United - Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Potton United - Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Shaw had another chance moments after his powerful header had hit the back of the net but this flicked effort went wide.

Colney Heath V Potton United - Andy Sears-Black in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Potton United - Andy Sears-Black in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harry Shepherd also had a shot as the clock ticked down and the final action saw the youngster squeeze the ball past goalkeeper Tyler Josephs only for Potton skipper Christian Smail to clear off the line.

Colney Heath V Potton United - Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Potton United - Joe Newton in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath’s day had started with the return of Spencer Clarke-Mardel from holiday but it lasted just 10 minutes before he was helped off with injury.

Colney Heath V Potton United - Harry Shepherd in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V Potton United - Harry Shepherd in action for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Magpies face another game against a top-six side when they go to Hadley on Saturday.