Back to winning ways for Colney Heath Ladies at Haringey Borough

PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 January 2020

Adi Milton of Colney Heath Ladies.

Adi Milton of Colney Heath Ladies.

Archant

There was welcome relief for Colney Heath Ladies as they returned to winning ways with a 4-1 success at Haringey Borough in the in the Eastern Region League Cup.

Samaira Khan of Colney Heath Ladies.Samaira Khan of Colney Heath Ladies.

The Lady Magpies came flying out of the blocks and after creating a number of chances, top scorer Samiara Khan nodded them ahead from a Charlene Moreton corner.

Lucy Hancock of Colney Heath Ladies.Lucy Hancock of Colney Heath Ladies.

A penalty from Lucy Hancock doubled the lead on 25 minutes and Adi Milton made it three with the goal of the game, smashing a Khan cross into the top corner.

Sheree Oliver of Colney Heath Ladies.Sheree Oliver of Colney Heath Ladies.

The hosts pulled one back but the goals were done by half-time thanks to skipper Sheree Oliver's header.

Manager Paul Gleeson said: "I wanted to see a reaction [after losing at Wymondham] and I got exactly that. The ladies showed great character and quality and I'm very proud of them.

Colney Heath travel to Watford Ladies U23's on Sunday for the semi-final of the Herts County Cup.

