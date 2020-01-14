Back to winning ways for Colney Heath Ladies at Haringey Borough
PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 January 2020
Archant
There was welcome relief for Colney Heath Ladies as they returned to winning ways with a 4-1 success at Haringey Borough in the in the Eastern Region League Cup.
Samaira Khan of Colney Heath Ladies.
The Lady Magpies came flying out of the blocks and after creating a number of chances, top scorer Samiara Khan nodded them ahead from a Charlene Moreton corner.
Lucy Hancock of Colney Heath Ladies.
A penalty from Lucy Hancock doubled the lead on 25 minutes and Adi Milton made it three with the goal of the game, smashing a Khan cross into the top corner.
Sheree Oliver of Colney Heath Ladies.
The hosts pulled one back but the goals were done by half-time thanks to skipper Sheree Oliver's header.
Manager Paul Gleeson said: "I wanted to see a reaction [after losing at Wymondham] and I got exactly that. The ladies showed great character and quality and I'm very proud of them.
Colney Heath travel to Watford Ladies U23's on Sunday for the semi-final of the Herts County Cup.