Good run comes to an end as Colney Heath Ladies lose to improved Bowers & Pitsea

PUBLISHED: 06:36 29 November 2019

Colney Heath Ladies hosted Bowers & Pitsea in the Eastern Region Premier Division. Picture: JAMES LATTER

A good run of results came to a crashing end for Colney Heath Ladies as they went down 2-1 at home to a much improved Bowers & Pitsea side.

The reverse fixture had seen the Lady Magpies win 5-0 but this was very different with the visitors starting with a purpose and causing problems all over the pitch.

Yasmin Cowley fired them in front in the first half after a mazy run and shot that gave Amy Butler no chance.

Colney shuffled the pack at the break and they drew level with a right-footed shot from inside the box by Rianne Townsend-Brown.

However, as Colney pushed for the winner, Cowley got on the end of a quick break with five minutes to go to give Bowers the win.

Manager Paul Gleeson admitted they were second best for large periods.

"That isn't good enough," he said, "but I take the rough with the smooth.

"Bowers had improved since our last encounter and they wanted it more than us. That is the part that disappoints."

Colney Heath are now fourth in the Eastern Region Premier Division with a trip to Royston Town, the side directly above them, on Sunday.

