Royston hoodoo continues as Colney Heath Ladies dumped out of Women's FA Cup by Crows
PUBLISHED: 09:46 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 25 September 2019
Archant
Colney Heath's Ladies second defeat to Royston Town saw them exit the Women's FA Cup.
They had lost 4-1 in the league one week earlier but couldn't reverse their fortunes as they fell to a 5-2 loss at the Recreation Ground.
It had all started so well when the retuning Adi Milton's cross from the right on four minutes was deflected in.
But the rest of the half became an unfortunate tale of unforced errors and left the Lady Magpies 3-1 down at the break.
Their quest for goals unfortunately left the defence exposed and Royston took full advantage with two more.
Colney did pull one back through the impressive Milton and Charlene Moreton almost bagged a third but her shot hit the post.
Manager Paul Gleeson said: "We showed a lot more character and quality than the previous week which was pleasing but glaring mistakes are costly at this level and we were punished."