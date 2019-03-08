Advanced search

Royston hoodoo continues as Colney Heath Ladies dumped out of Women's FA Cup by Crows

PUBLISHED: 09:46 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 25 September 2019

Sheree Oliver in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Sheree Oliver in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Archant

Colney Heath's Ladies second defeat to Royston Town saw them exit the Women's FA Cup.

Rianne Townsend-Brown in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTERRianne Townsend-Brown in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

They had lost 4-1 in the league one week earlier but couldn't reverse their fortunes as they fell to a 5-2 loss at the Recreation Ground.

Colney Heath Ladies lost to Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTERColney Heath Ladies lost to Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

It had all started so well when the retuning Adi Milton's cross from the right on four minutes was deflected in.

Melissa Godino in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTERMelissa Godino in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

But the rest of the half became an unfortunate tale of unforced errors and left the Lady Magpies 3-1 down at the break.

Annie Hickey in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTERAnnie Hickey in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Their quest for goals unfortunately left the defence exposed and Royston took full advantage with two more.

Colney did pull one back through the impressive Milton and Charlene Moreton almost bagged a third but her shot hit the post.

Manager Paul Gleeson said: "We showed a lot more character and quality than the previous week which was pleasing but glaring mistakes are costly at this level and we were punished."

Most Read

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Royston hoodoo continues as Colney Heath Ladies dumped out of Women’s FA Cup by Crows

Sheree Oliver in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

TV crew films Irish model and rugby-playing husband at St Albans shop

Nadia Forde was in a show filmed at The Refill Pantry, St Albans, on Tuesday, September 24. Picture: Celina Mendoza

Allinson wants ‘professional’ win over Worthing to kick start St Albans City’s season

James Kaloczi was singled out for praise by St Albans City manager Ian Allinson after their win at Worthing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage starlet Andronicos Georgiou misses Worthing win after car accident

St Albans City's on-loan forward Andronicos Georgiou was involved in an accident on Monday night. Picture: DANNY LOO

Plan for more children’s homes in Hertfordshire for young people in care

Hertfordshire County Council is looking to increase the number of children's homes it owns.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists