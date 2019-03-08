Royston hoodoo continues as Colney Heath Ladies dumped out of Women's FA Cup by Crows

Sheree Oliver in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER Archant

Colney Heath's Ladies second defeat to Royston Town saw them exit the Women's FA Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rianne Townsend-Brown in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER Rianne Townsend-Brown in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

They had lost 4-1 in the league one week earlier but couldn't reverse their fortunes as they fell to a 5-2 loss at the Recreation Ground.

Colney Heath Ladies lost to Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER Colney Heath Ladies lost to Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

It had all started so well when the retuning Adi Milton's cross from the right on four minutes was deflected in.

Melissa Godino in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER Melissa Godino in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

But the rest of the half became an unfortunate tale of unforced errors and left the Lady Magpies 3-1 down at the break.

Annie Hickey in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER Annie Hickey in action for Colney Heath Ladies against Royston Town in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Their quest for goals unfortunately left the defence exposed and Royston took full advantage with two more.

Colney did pull one back through the impressive Milton and Charlene Moreton almost bagged a third but her shot hit the post.

Manager Paul Gleeson said: "We showed a lot more character and quality than the previous week which was pleasing but glaring mistakes are costly at this level and we were punished."