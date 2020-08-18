Colney Heath Ladies launch reserve team to increase the success of the club’s squad

Colney Heath Ladies are looking to expand of the success of the first team. Picture: JAMES LATTER Archant

Colney Heath Ladies are launching a reserve team for the new season and are looking for a manager.

The squad are hoping to take their place in the Beds & Herts Women’s Football League and all applicants need to be FA level two qualified or above.

The Recreation Ground-based side already run a first team in the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Premier Division but they see the creation of a second team as the next step in “growing the ladies’ section of a successful and well-established club”.

And as well as a manager search, the Magpies are holding open sessions for players aged 16 and over on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am.

They said: “We value and support the development and success of the female pathway and are looking for players to build our squads.”

Any interested player should contact the club in advance to help with the restrictions around numbers allowed to train together. Email colneyheathladiesfc@outlook.com

The club are also looking for sponsors with the first one, Visp Bathrooms, already on board.

Colney’s first team will play this season in a rebranded Eastern Region League complete with new crest and colours.

They said: “We believe this is a positive step in the right direction as we continue to modernise our women’s league to be able to meet the needs of our clubs, players, and wider audience.

“The Eastern Region Women’s Football League is currently the springboard to the Women’s National League, combining teams from seven counties, and the league currently sits at tiers five and six of the women’s football pyramid.”

The league operates with teams for Cambridgeshire, Essex, Suffolk, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Huntingdonshire, and Hertfordshire and the new look will also see the league increase their visibility across social media.

They added: “The Eastern Region Women’s Football League are really excited by this movement and believe this alongside a change in our social media and marketing strategy will support the continuous improvement of our league, as we strive to improve the female game and the experience for all clubs, teams and participants within it.”