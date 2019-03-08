Advanced search

Colney Heath Ladies pick up the result their performance deserves

PUBLISHED: 18:48 28 March 2019

Colney Heath Ladies Football Club.

Colney Heath Ladies Football Club.

Archant

Colney Heath Ladies finally married the result with the performance as they claimed a 3-2 win over Bedford.

The Lady Magpies haven’t played badly this year but have struggled to turn performances into victories.

The first half at the Recreation Ground though saw Colney well on top.

Kelly Hancock scored twice, heading home a corner from sister Lucy for the first and then firing in a loose ball following a scramble.

A sloppy start to the second half saw their lead wiped out with two goals in a minute.

However, they showed their battling qualities and after hitting both post and bar, Christina Freestone sent a left-foot strike over the keeper for the winner.

Manager Paul Gleeson said: “These three points and the effort and attitude shown by the ladies is testament to the upturn in form since early in the season.

“To lift themselves again after Bedford’s two goals shows me what this team is now all about.”

