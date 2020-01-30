Boss full of pride as Colney Heath Ladies produce two fabulous performances

Colney Heath Ladies suffered a late 2-1 loss to Watford U23 in the semi-final of the Herts County Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER Archant

It was two games with differing results for Colney Heath Ladies but both saw the Magpies put in fine performances.

Samaira Khan got Colney Heath Ladies goal in their narrow 2-1 loss to Watford U23 in the semi-final of the Herts County Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER Samaira Khan got Colney Heath Ladies goal in their narrow 2-1 loss to Watford U23 in the semi-final of the Herts County Cup. Picture: JAMES LATTER

They began with a hugely impressive game against Watford U23s in the Herts Women's Challenge Cup which was only decided in favour of the Premier League outfit in the 88th minute, the Hornets winning 2-1.

Colney's plan to stifle Watford and play on the counter attack worked for the most part with Kelly Hancock and Sheree Oliver putting in a great deal of effort to get up and down the wide areas.

And they were able to take the lead too, Samaira Khan finishing with aplomb after going round the keeper.

The second half though was a different story as Watford upped the tempo.

The equaliser arrived on 70 minutes, an own-goal off the unlucky Annie Hickey from a speculative cross and the late killer blow sent the Magpies tumbling out of the cup but with their heads well and truly held high.

Their return to Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division action saw them clinch a 1-0 win at home to St Ives Town.

Khan and goalkeeper Amy Butler were both unavailable for selection, Lucy Hancock going between the sticks, and she was delighted to come away from a tight encounter with a clean sheet.

The goal when it came on the half-hour mark was worthy of winning any game of football.

Rianne Townsend-Brown, playing in her more preferred role as striker, won the ball on the right before cutting it back to the advancing Megan Kelly.

She took one touch before unleashing a sublime strike into the top left corner.

The second half was scrappy but after a flurry of late chances from St Ives, Colney Heath held on for a win that sees them back up to fifth.

Manager Paul Gleeson said: "I'm really happy with the result today. The goal from Megs was an absolute worldie and no-one is happier than me to see her score that but I've also got to mention Lucy who has kept a clean sheet and done us proud yet again as a stand-in keeper.

"St Ives are a good young side who gave their manager everything so I'm very pleased we edged it in the end."

Colney Heath go to Luton Town on Sunday.