Colney Heath Ladies head into suspension defeats for first team and reserves

PUBLISHED: 14:19 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 05 November 2020

Colney Heath Ladies lost their final Eastern Region Premier Division game prior to the four-week suspension against Peterborough Northern Star. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Colney Heath Ladies lost their final Eastern Region Premier Division game prior to the four-week suspension against Peterborough Northern Star. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Colney Heath Ladies had a disappointing showing on the final day before the suspension of grassroots football – but the new look team continue to move in a forward direction.

They lost 7-0 at home to Peterborough Northern Star in their fifth Eastern Region Premier Division game, their second reverse of the league season.

It leaves them fifth in the table with the opponents jumping up to second, and it ended a small run of success following two wins on the bounce.

The first of those was 5-1 at Haringey Borough, Nicola Puddick getting a hat-trick with one each for Holly Tyrell and Eustacia Randles.

Puddick bagged another treble in the next win, 4-3 at Bedford, with Mia Pinkham scoring the other.

The Magpies’ reserves also went into the break with a defeat, Elsbeth Cunningham getting the solitary goal in a 3-1 loss at home to Chipperfield in the Beds & Herts Premier Division.

