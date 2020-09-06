FA Cup victory just the start for Colney Heath Ladies says new manager Luke Molloy

Ella Holmes in action for Colney Heath Ladies in their 2-1 win over Herts Vipers in the extra-preliminary round of the Women's FA Cup. Archant

Colney Heath are through to the preliminary round of the Women’s FA Cup after a 2-1 success at home to Herts Vipers – and manager Luke Molly say there is plenty more to come from the young side.

Ella Holmes sticks in a cross for Colney Heath Ladies in their 2-1 win over Herts Vipers in the extra-preliminary round of the Women's FA Cup.

Goals from Mia Pinkham and Lily Hall inside the opening 30 minutes had put the hosts firmly in the driving seat against their lower league visitors and despite one back before half-time, plus a red card to Annie Hickey on 70 minutes for two bookable offences, they held out to secure a match at home to Harlow Town in the next round.

Molloy said: “It was probably the worst performance so far this year but it is the FA Cup and the win is more important than the performance.

“Herts Vipers are a very good team. They pressed us quite hard and going down to 10 put us under the cosh.

“But we were disciplined and probably deserved it looking at the chances.

Mia Pinkham in action for Colney Heath Ladies in their 2-1 win over Herts Vipers in the extra-preliminary round of the Women's FA Cup.

“We are a new team, this is pretty much out fourth game together and it is starting to gel.

“There is still a lot to work on in training but you have to be happy with the win.”

The first noticeable aspect to the victory was the number of youngsters in the new-look team.

Most are making their first foray in to the world of women’s football and Molloy believes the learning curve will only be of benefit to them and the club.

He said: “We had eight 16-year-olds in the team so it shows what we want to do at this club.

“The experienced players have been outstanding. They have taken them under their wing and really made them feel welcome.

“They are doing the hard work and it is allowing the younger ones to express themselves.”

The FA Cup may be a welcome distraction but the main goal this season comes in the Eastern Region Premier Division where the Magpies have been one of the top teams for the last few years.

And after taking over as boss in the summer, Molloy does not want that to change

“We want to make a statement,” he said. “We want to get out of this league, we are not mucking about.

“If we can’t then top three is a must but I want promotion. There is no point sitting mid-table, we have to go for it.

“This is my first time with the ladies but I am enjoying it and more days like this will only bring us closer together.”