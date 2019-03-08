Lacklustre performance brings second defeat of the season for Colney Heath Ladies
PUBLISHED: 06:03 04 October 2019
Archant
Colney Heath Ladies slumped to a 2-0 loss away to Bedford with a somewhat lacklustre performance.
The hosts were out to avenge their FA Cup defeat to the Magpies and were ahead within five minutes after a telling through ball was calmly slotted past keeper Amy Butler.
The Magpies weren't helped by the loss of Adi Milton to injury 10 minutes later but a lot of huffing and puffing from both sides brought no change in the score by half-time.
A triple substitution at half-time was an attempt to kick-start their efforts but further injuries hampered the progress throughout the second 45.
Debutant Emily Frost tested the Bedford Keeper twice in the early stages and Colney did look more threatening with more possession but it was Bedford who got the only goal of the half from a free-kick.
Catalina Costas produced a player of the match effort and Butler had to tip another shot over the bar but the wounded squad will need to regroup ahead of their next outing.