Late drama at Royston denies Colney Heath Ladies a deserved three points

PUBLISHED: 11:17 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 05 December 2019

Samiara Khan in action for Colney Heath Ladies.

Samiara Khan in action for Colney Heath Ladies.

Colney Heath Ladies warmed up for their big Herts County Cup derby clash with St Albans with a hard-earned and deserved 3-3 draw at Royston Town - although it could have been so much more.

Samiara Khan of Colney Heath Ladies.

The Royston equaliser came from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time, with frustration at the amount of time added landing manager Paul Gleeson with a red card.

Before that Samiara Khan had cancelled out a first-half strike for the hosts and though the Crows got their noses back in front, two more for Khan gave her the hat-trick and the Magpies the lead going into the last 10 minutes.

Gleeson said: "I want to apologise for my actions at the final whistle. It's not conduct becoming of me and I accept the punishment.

Sherree Oliver of Colney Heath Ladies.

"What I want to concentrate on is just how proud of my team I am. They fought for every ball, every tackle and every header and played their best football this season.

"We were robbed of three points but that's football sometimes."

