Injury ravaged Colney Heath Ladies battle to fine draw in Peterborough

Colney Heath Ladies drew 2-2 away to Peterborough Northern Star. Archant

Colney Heath Ladies lost their perfect record but remain undefeated after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Peterborough Northern Star.

They had travelled north for the Eastern Region WFL Premier Division match with only 13 fit players and without goalkeeper Amy Butler.

But as she so often does, centre-back Lucy Hancock donned the gloves and put in a player of the match performance

Their cause wasn't helped by the loss of full-back Catalina Costas to injury after 15 minutes, a set-back that was followed by the first home goal.

But they managed to take the lead, first by Charlene Moreton scoring direct from a corner and then Christina Freestone setting up Adi Milton for a first-time finish after lifting a glorious ball over defence.

The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time but the walking wounded ensured no more goals after the break and a fine away point.