Advanced search

Injury ravaged Colney Heath Ladies battle to fine draw in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 07:58 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 11 September 2019

Colney Heath Ladies drew 2-2 away to Peterborough Northern Star.

Colney Heath Ladies drew 2-2 away to Peterborough Northern Star.

Archant

Colney Heath Ladies lost their perfect record but remain undefeated after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Peterborough Northern Star.

Colney Heath Ladies drew 2-2 away to Peterborough Northern Star.Colney Heath Ladies drew 2-2 away to Peterborough Northern Star.

They had travelled north for the Eastern Region WFL Premier Division match with only 13 fit players and without goalkeeper Amy Butler.

But as she so often does, centre-back Lucy Hancock donned the gloves and put in a player of the match performance

Their cause wasn't helped by the loss of full-back Catalina Costas to injury after 15 minutes, a set-back that was followed by the first home goal.

But they managed to take the lead, first by Charlene Moreton scoring direct from a corner and then Christina Freestone setting up Adi Milton for a first-time finish after lifting a glorious ball over defence.

Colney Heath Ladies drew 2-2 away to Peterborough Northern Star.Colney Heath Ladies drew 2-2 away to Peterborough Northern Star.

The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time but the walking wounded ensured no more goals after the break and a fine away point.

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

St Albans dancer putting on charity show in Stevenage to thank open heart surgeons

Elise Percy at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Maxine Percy

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

St Albans dancer putting on charity show in Stevenage to thank open heart surgeons

Elise Percy at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Maxine Percy

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Abbots Langley elderly lady is now found

Injury ravaged Colney Heath Ladies battle to fine draw in Peterborough

Colney Heath Ladies drew 2-2 away to Peterborough Northern Star.

Century parkrun sandwiched by 100-mile odyssey for intrepid Harpenden Arrows man

Ben Cullis, Ed Rhodes, Lyndon Hearn, Patrick McGuinness and Peter Thornton before the start of the Marlow Parkrun.

Pioneering St Albans women awarded Honorary Doctorates at St Albans Cathedral

Funke Abimbola was given an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Hertfordshire for her work in corporate and social diversity. Picture: Tempest Photography

England legend swoops in to help Old Albanian Saints to opening day win

Old Albanian Saints enjoyed a great start to their Championship One season with a 26-10 win at Trojans.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists