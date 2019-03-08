Colney Heath Ladies back to winning ways with impressive performance against Wymondham

Colney Heath Ladies got back to winning ways in the Eastern Region Women's Premier League with a 3-1 success at home to Wymondham

It was a highly professional, skilled and hard-working performance over the established Norfolk side and came despite being without the services of the injured Cat Costas, Adi Milton, Kelly Glynn and Kelly Hancock.

But it was one player returning from the treatment table who put them in front early on, Samaira Khan latching onto a slick ball in behind the Wymondham back four before slotting coolly home.

Colney Heath seemed to be playing with a new-found freedom and confidence and some of the build-up play, especially from the likes of Charlene Moreton, Christina Freestone and Sheree Oliver, was some of the best seen so far this season.

Chances went begging at both ends in a hugely entertaining contest but right on the stroke of half-time the visitors drew level through Hannah Waters.

Instead of knocking Colney out of their stride though, that goal simply lifted their determination and straight after the restart Colney were searching for more goals and a way to win this match.

The front three of Khan, Olivia Mari and Rianne Townsend-Brown were all over the Wymondham defence and after a slick interchange of passes the latter was brought down by the keeper for a penalty.

That was calmly finished by the ever-dependable Lucy Hancock and although th game continued to ebb and flow with chances at both ends, Khan and Oliver both should have scored a third for the Magpies.

At the other end Amy Butler was an assured presence, showing great handling and pulling off two superb saves at 2-1 to keep Colney's noses in front.

The killer moment came following some more superb build-up play and was finished but a shot from 20 yards by the impressive Townsend-Brown.

Manager Paul Gleeson was pleased with the reaction after a turbulent week which saw coach Tony Kavanagh leave the club.

He said: "We all wish Kavs the very best in his next venture and hope he isn't a stranger to Colney Heath Ladies. He was an integral part of our turnaround in fortune last season and we will be forever grateful for that

"But I was delighted to appoint Emily Husband as a new player-coach.

"She is a very well respected and experienced coach in the women's game and the ladies reaction to her training sessions, tactical analysis and overall attitude was inspiring.

"I wanted a performance more than anything and I got a performance.

"I'm pleased for them. They proved to themselves what good players and a good team they really are."

The result lifts Colney Heath into third in the table behind Harlow Town and Wroxham. They travel to Bowers & Pitsea on Sunday.