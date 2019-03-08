Colney Heath Ladies draw positives from point against Luton

Action from Colney Heath Ladies' clash with Luton (pic James Latter) Archant

Colney Heath Ladies battled to a 1-1 draw with their Luton Town rivals at the Recreation Ground.

After a 5-0 loss at Wroxham, they saw Butler make a smart one-handed save early on.

Townsend-Brown hit the crossbar at the other end and sent another shot wide from Frost's cross.

Luton struck first in the second half with a good individual goal, but Colney came back strongly.

Khan was a constant threat and a classic counter saw captain Sheree Oliver pick her out with a pinpoint pass to finish superbly.

Both sides pushed for a winner, with Khan denied by the visiting keeper and Moreton finding Megan Kelly, whose effort was blocked on the line by a defender.

Manager Paul Gleeson said: "Luton are well fancied, well drilled and have some really good footballers, so I'm very happy with how the ladies went about their business."

Colney Heath visit AFC Dunstable for their next test on Sunday (2pm).