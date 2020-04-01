Colney Heath join hundreds of clubs angry at FA decision to void season

Colney Heath have joined over 100 other clubs in asking the FA to reconsider their decision voiding the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath have joined an ever-growing list of clubs who have written to the FA to “express profound concern and displeasure” at the decision to void the season and expunge all results.

Over 130, including League One sides Peterborough United and Lincoln City and Ware, Berkhamsted, Chesham United, Codicote, Stotfold and Biggleswade United, have now signed the lengthy letter which set numerous grievances and questions they want answered.

The Magpies had sat six points clear at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a game in hand and were favourites for the title and promotion when the league was suspended.

The FA’s decision last week ended those dreams and Colney chairman Martin Marlborough said they just wanted the option, like others have, of finishing the season.

He said: “There was a note that Beckenham Town and South Shields were mortified by this.

“I did think this would snowball so I decided to add my support to it.

“My personal opinion is that whenever Liverpool and the like are ok to play, which might not be until Christmas or goodness knows when, but we could finish the season then. You could easily call it the 2019-2021 season.

“We were asked [by the SSML] to let them know our thoughts which I did for Colney Heath and that was it should be done whenever.

“We could then curtail the next season by taking out some of the league and divisional cups.

“The secondary thing would be points-per-game.

“They could do that but perhaps say you’re not going up but while that would give us the title, it wouldn’t bring promotion which is the more-important thing.”

The letter said the haste of the decision was one of the main gripes as was the “total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs”.

They also questioned how the FA “can possibly justify treating different steps under the non-league banner differently” after the National League were moved from the ruling “at the 11th hour”.

They accepted the seriousness of the health situation but urged the FA to reconsider the season before it was ratified by the council.

The statement finished: “A crisis like this is a watershed moment for the FA and the relationship it chooses to have with non-league and grassroots football. It is imperative to solve this issue sensibly and democratically over the coming weeks, with transparent, constructive and fair dialogue with respective leagues and clubs. The alternative would certainly not reflect well on the FA.”