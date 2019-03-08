Colney Heath in seventh heaven after superb week in league and cups

George Devine hit a hat-trick in Colney Heaths big Herts Senior Cup win over Sawbridgeworth Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

There was definitely no hangover to going out of the FA Vase for Colney Heath as they enjoyed a fabulous seven days.

It began as it ended, with a 7-0 cup victory while in between was a healthy 3-0 Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division success to keep their hopes of promotion and the title alive.

The first 7-0 win came at Baldock Town last Wednesday in the SSML Premier Division Cup.

Jon Clements began a great week from a personal point of view with a hat-trick while Chris Griffin, Brett O'Connor, Spencer Clarke-Mardel and George Devine chipped in with the others.

The Magpies will face Crawley Green in the quarter-final.

The final super-seven success was away to Sawbridgeworth Town in the Herts Senior Cup.

Clements again got a treble but so did Devine with Yasin Boodhoo bagging his first for the club.

Their reward is a trip to Cheshunt in round two.

But the league win was arguably the most important of the lot and means that while they still sit third, they are now level on points with Newport Pagnell Town, with three games in hand, and six points behind leaders Tring Athletic who have played four games more.

Griffin put them ahead on 16 minutes with a powerful header from a Clements cross and three minutes later the provider got on the scoresheet again, heading in from close range after Mickey Shuttlewood had nodded a Danny May free-kick towards him.

The seven goals in the three games has taken Clements onto 17 for the season, seven ahead of Devine.

The victory over North Greenford was confirmed by May, again showing his accuracy from free-kicks as he drilled the ball low into the corner.

They have a trip to mid-table Leverstock Green on Saturday before hosting Arlesey Town on Tuesday.

But it is not just the first team that have been enjoying themselves this week with the U18s also joining in the fun.

They romped to an 8-1 win over St Margaretsbury in the Southern Counties Floodlit Youth League Olympian Division.

Josh Forster and Jack McShane both hit hat-tricks while Bradley Young and Cillian Webb completed the success.

It was their fifth win from five and leaves them top of the standings.