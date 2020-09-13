Advanced search

Colney Heath start league season with victory against old rivals Tring Athletic

PUBLISHED: 11:55 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 13 September 2020

Yasin Boodhoo scored the opening goal of the season for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Yasin Boodhoo scored the opening goal of the season for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Colney Heath have opened up the new season right where they finished off the last one – with three more points.

They were denied a likely title and promotion last year when the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division was declared null and void but goals from Yasin Boodhoo and George Devine ensured the Magpies picked up a 2-0 win over Tring Athletic.

The visitors were sitting second behind Colney last year and had been their biggest rivals for the majority of the campaign but they were behind at the Recreation Ground after just seven minutes.

It was Harry Shepherd with the perfect delivery from a free0kick, finding Boodhoo at the near post who scored from a tight angle.

And the pressure kept coming for the remainder of the first period too.

Will McClelland met a Shepherd corner with a powerful header but the ball skimmed the top of the crossbar and when the pair combined again later, goalkeeper David Saunders make a fine save.

Tring did have chances but Scott Bonner was wide with a header and Joe Naylor was denied by a fingertip save from Matt Evans.

But Colney always looked the more likely to score next and Devine went close just before the break, his lob though from 40 yards landed on the roof of the net.

Devine would not be denied though and only 58 minutes he finally got his goal.

Danny Fitzgerald hit a long ball down the left wing to set him away and after beating two defenders he cut in and sent Saunders the wrong way with a clever finish.

Both teams had chances as the game reached its conclusion. McClelland and Sean McMonagle both went close with headers while Harry Lewis and Dominic Knaggs both fired just the wrong side of the post.

Tring did finally beat Evans but Oliver Butler’s strike hit the far post and the rebound was cleared off the line by Jay Lovell.

Devine had another chance and substitute Bailey Stevenson also put shots in to no avail but it didn’t matter as Colney made a winning start.

Colney Heath: Evans, Knaggs, Jessop, McClelland, Lovell, Boodhoo, Griffin, Fitzgerald, McMonagle, Devine, Shepherd.

Substitutes: Stevenson, Lewis, Gleeson, Todd, Rahho.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

Revealed: Where 15,000 new homes could be built around St Albans

As government inspectors throw out St Albans Council's Local Plan, Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map showing all the major housing developments it included.

Police and council cracking down on large gatherings in St Albans to prevent Covid spike

Police were called at 11.45pm on Saturday to report loud music coming from Heartwood Forest near Sandridge, on the outskirts of St Albans. Officers attended and entered the forest on foot where they located a group of approximately 100 young people gathered in a clearing. They dispersed the crowd and remained in the area to ensure the group did not relocate to a different part of the forest. On further investigation, a generator and music equipment was seized along with quantities of class A and B drugs. A significant amount of intelligence has been recorded and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: St Albans Police

St Albans Cathedral brings visitors face-to-face with abbot from 1400s

A facial reconstruction of John of Wheathampstead. Picture: Liverpool John Moores University and Facelab

St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

Revealed: Where 15,000 new homes could be built around St Albans

As government inspectors throw out St Albans Council's Local Plan, Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map showing all the major housing developments it included.

Police and council cracking down on large gatherings in St Albans to prevent Covid spike

Police were called at 11.45pm on Saturday to report loud music coming from Heartwood Forest near Sandridge, on the outskirts of St Albans. Officers attended and entered the forest on foot where they located a group of approximately 100 young people gathered in a clearing. They dispersed the crowd and remained in the area to ensure the group did not relocate to a different part of the forest. On further investigation, a generator and music equipment was seized along with quantities of class A and B drugs. A significant amount of intelligence has been recorded and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: St Albans Police

St Albans Cathedral brings visitors face-to-face with abbot from 1400s

A facial reconstruction of John of Wheathampstead. Picture: Liverpool John Moores University and Facelab

St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Westminster Diary: Unpicking the A-levels fiasco

Daisy Cooper. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

Colney Heath start league season with victory against old rivals Tring Athletic

Yasin Boodhoo scored the opening goal of the season for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Celebrating Food and Drink in our amazing city of St Albans

A previous St Albans Food and Drink Festival.

Revealed: Herts health chief personally intervenes in 90-year-old’s COVID test nightmare

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health, had to get involved to ensure a 90-year-old could get a COVID-19 test closer to home. Picture: Archant

Lorry landfill scheme replace with eco-friendly pitch initiative at Harpenden park

The spoil in Rothamsted Park with the new leisure centre in the background.