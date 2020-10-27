Colney Heath make it nine without defeat after Lovell rescues point at Potton

Jay Lovell scored the late equaliser for Colney Heath at Potton United. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Colney Heath left it late yet again as they kept their unbeaten start to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division season alive at Potton United.

They trailed to an Ibrahima Camara goal right on the stroke of half-time and they remained behind until five minutes to go, when Jay Lovell powered in a header from a Brett O’Connor free-kick.

The result leaves the Magpies in second but now level on points with leaders Eynesbury Rovers.

Early on in the match saw Harry Lewis play the ball out to Jack Woods. His low cross into the box was deflected by James Smith at the near post only for Josh Mollison the Potton keeper to quickly pounce and stop it going in.

Next up for the Blues was Luke Pyman who hit a low drive that whizzed past Matt Evans right-hand upright.

Lewis limped off for Colney with a pulled hamstring to be replaced by Harry Shepherd but the visitors almost took the lead on 16 minutes.

A free-kick taken by Lovell was met by a powerful downward header from Yasin Boodhoo which somehow was kept out by the knees of Mollison on his goal-line.

A free-kick from the other wing by Woods saw Boodhoo get another header in but this was blocked and the rebound headed over by Bailey Stevenson.

The young striker then went close again with a turn and shot from 22 yards that crashed into the side netting with Mollison rooted to his line.

But with the first half drawing to a close, Camara was allowed to turn inside the box and fire the ball into the back of the net to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

In the second period after a good open-air team-talk saw the Magpies come out with a bit more fire in their belly, Dominic Knaggs going close while George Devine, who had just replaced Stevenson, also had an effort on target that was blocked by Josh Howard-Dobson.

Boodhoo went close again with another firm header following another Lovell free-kick and Max Jessop saw his deep cross into the box gathered by Mollison under his crossbar as Devine and Woods closed in.

Former London Colney striker Loren Maxwell raced clear for Potton, only to be stopped by Boodhoo, and although the Magpies had a lot of the play, the match kept being stopped by a series of petty fouls.

But they were finally rewarded when Lovell beat Boodhoo to O’Connor’s set-piece and the Magpies nearly snatched all three points as first Devine headed just over following a corner kick by O’Connor and then Shepherd played in Knaggs but his goal-bound shot was blocked by the legs of Mollison.