Another game undefeated for Colney Heath despite losing lead late on to Oxhey Jets

George Devine got his fifth of the season for Colney Heath in their draw with Oxhey Jets. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Colney Heath kept their unbeaten record in the Spartan South Midlands League and stayed top of the Premier Division after a 1-1 draw at home to Oxhey Jets – but they were hugely frustrated not to take all three points.

George Devine had fired them into the lead after 10 minutes of the second half but two minutes into added time at the end of the match, a header from Daryl Brown beat Matt Evans and maintained the Jets’ own unbeaten start to the season.

The first-half had seen both sides have chances but neither were able to convert any of them.

A Harry Shepherd shot from distance and a header from Bailey Stevenson both went just the wrong-side of the goal frame while a lob from Devine ended up on the roof of the net.

For Oxhey, Andy Brennan had their best chance but the half was marred by a series of petty fouls that severely disrupted the flow of the game. By the end of the game seven would see a yellow card brandished.

Ex-Magpie Chris Blunden hooked the first chance of the second period wide before Nick Kerley shot just over as Oxhey started much brighter.

Harry Lewis did have one effort flash across the face of the goal for the hosts before they finally made the breakthrough.

Jack Woods got the assist with an excellent through ball and Devine this time got his angles perfect, the delightful lob dropping over Rob Partington and in.

The keeper denied Woods from making it two, saving the free-kick while Blunden was again off target as he looked to rescue a point for Oxhey.

That came in stoppage time when a deep cross to the back post was met by the unmarked Brown and he nodded it across goal into the far corner.

It was a harsh result for Colney and especially the defence of Temi Bankole, Martin Standen and Yasin Boodhoo who had worked hard throughout.

Colney’s next game is scheduled to be on Saturday with the rearranged FA Vase clash at Holland.

Colney Heath: Evans, Knaggs, Woods, Bankole, Standen, Boodhoo, Griffin, Fitzgerald, Stevenson, Devine, Shepherd. Subs (played): Jessop, Lewis, McMonagle. Subs (did not play): Rahho.