Colney Heath make it through to the FA Vase second round with comfortable win over New Salamis

PUBLISHED: 12:21 02 November 2020

George Devine scores for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

George Devine scores for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Colney Heath made amends for their FA Cup exit earlier in the season with a 3-1 win over New Salamis giving them passage to the FA Vase second round.

Max Jessop scores for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

The visitors to the Recreation Ground had been the home side back in September when the Magpies visited their Haringey base for the extra-preliminary round clash in the famous old competition.

Max Jessop scores for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTERMax Jessop scores for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

And the Londoners inflicted what is the only defeat for Colney Heath this year with a 1-0 success.

George Devine in action for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

But goals from Max Jessop, George Devine and Yasin Boodhoo were good enough for Ryan Thompson’s men.

Yasin Boodhoo celebrates scoring for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

The match started in lively fashion with Colney Heath’s Sean Walsh picking up the first booking of the day but it would be the only blot on his copybook, the youngster going on to play a starring role.

Colney Heath celebrate Yasin Boodhoo's goal against New Salamis in the FA Vase. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Jack Woods had the first chance from 25 yards out, his low drive flying just wide of Austin Byfield’s right-hand post.

Yasin Boodhoo scores for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Walsh then set up George Devine but his cracking shot smashed into the side netting with Byfield looking on and the striker also put a header just over the bar.

Colney Heath celebrate scoring in their FA Vase match against New Salamis at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Dominic Knaggs was on the receiving end of some rough challenges, Arti Krasniqi picking up a yellow card for one of them, but from one of those free-kicks Colney Heath scored.

George Devine celebrates his goal for Colney Heath in the FA Vase match against New Salamis at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

A partial clearance was played back into the box after Walsh found Boodhoo and Jessop, arriving at the back post, headed it home.

The Magpies continued to attack in the second period with Byfield making a good save from another Devine header, Knaggs with the cross, and Woods too flashed a header cross the face of goal and wide.

Devine had been the one doing the crossing for that chance and he was the one who bagged the Magpies’ second goal on 67 minutes.

Walsh once again robbed a defender of the ball before quickly playing it to Woods. His instant pass ran into the path of Devine and after taking a touch, he buried it into the roof of the net for his seventh of the season.

And two minutes later it was 3-0. A free-kick taken by Harry Shepherd out on the left wing was delivered perfectly to the far post, Boodhoo beating Martin Standen to the header.

Salamis did pull one back thanks to a penalty from Richard Georgiou but any hopes of a dramatic comeback were crushed minutes later when the same man was shown a straight red card, leaving the visitors with 10 men.

But this was always going to be Colney’s day and they will now look forward to the draw for the second round.

Colney Heath: Evans, Knaggs, Jessop, Lovell, Boodhoo, Standen, Griffin, Shepherd, Woods, Devine, Walsh. Subs played; Gleeson, Young. Did not play; Stevenson, McClelland, Edwards.

