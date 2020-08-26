Advanced search

Chances for Colney Heath but pre-season continues with defeat at Hadley

PUBLISHED: 13:54 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 26 August 2020

Harry Lewis went close to scoring twice on Tuesday night at Hadley. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harry Lewis went close to scoring twice on Tuesday night at Hadley. Picture: KARYN HADDON

There were two very different takes on the same score as Colney Heath continued their pre-season campaign.

Saturday saw the Magpies pick up a 1-0 success at Southern League AFC Dunstable, new signing Bailey Stevenson getting the goal.

But despite plenty of pressure on Tuesday away to Hadley, now of the Essex Senior League, Stephen O’Hara’s first-half goal was enough for the hosts.

Harry Lewis twice went close for Colney, a fine diving header whistling just past the post while another header in the second half was saved on the line by the keeper.

James Todd, Danny Fitzgerald and Stevenson all had chances blocked or saved and Luke Ward in the home goal also denied Chris Griffin before his best save of the evening, tipping a Harry Shepherd effort from 16 yards around his near post.

Colney start their season properly on Tuesday at New Salamis in the FA Cup.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden beauty salon faces uncertainty as rent arrears mount

Rebecca Jade Beauty in Harpenden High Street is fighting for rent concessions after a difficult few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Cousins

Hatfield family ‘gutted’ after ashes stolen in Colney Heath burglary

The ashes of Gerald Sidney Martin were stolen. Picture: Supplied by the Martin family

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Verulamium Park set for £250,000 new playground

Cllr Anthony Rowlands at the old playground in Verulamium Park.

