Chances for Colney Heath but pre-season continues with defeat at Hadley
PUBLISHED: 13:54 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 26 August 2020
Archant
There were two very different takes on the same score as Colney Heath continued their pre-season campaign.
Saturday saw the Magpies pick up a 1-0 success at Southern League AFC Dunstable, new signing Bailey Stevenson getting the goal.
But despite plenty of pressure on Tuesday away to Hadley, now of the Essex Senior League, Stephen O’Hara’s first-half goal was enough for the hosts.
Harry Lewis twice went close for Colney, a fine diving header whistling just past the post while another header in the second half was saved on the line by the keeper.
James Todd, Danny Fitzgerald and Stevenson all had chances blocked or saved and Luke Ward in the home goal also denied Chris Griffin before his best save of the evening, tipping a Harry Shepherd effort from 16 yards around his near post.
Colney start their season properly on Tuesday at New Salamis in the FA Cup.
