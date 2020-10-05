Colney Heath maintain unbeaten start after score draw with Dunstable Town

Harry Shepherd scored Colney Heath's equaliser against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Colney Heath lost their perfect record but maintained their unbeaten start to the new season after a 1-1 draw at home to Dunstable Town.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match was a bad-tempered affair at times and ended with three players shown red cards, George Mulonda and Joe Hankins for Dunstable and Will McClelland for Colney.

The deadlock had been broken by the away side on 16 minutes, Leo Pedro beating the offside trap with a run down the middle before beating Matt Evans.

The Magpies tried to hit back but George Devine and Sean McMonagle both had efforts blocked before the pair combined to set-up Devine, but this shot was saved by Dan Gould.

Skipper Chris Griffin and Max Jessop also went close but it was Dunstable who should have doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, Hankins shot from the right flashing across goal and inches away from any decisive touch.

The second half burst into life with a melee off the ball. It took all three match officials to ascertain what had happened and the result was the three straight reds.

The extra space on the pitch as well as the extra man gave Colney the impetus but Dunstable were able to soak up most of the pressure that came their way.

That was until the 72nd minute with a superb goal from substitute Harry Shepherd.

It came after some great build-up work and ended with 17-year-old Sean Walsh picking up the ball inside the box, beating a defender and pulling it back for Shepherd to drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

He nearly added a second moments later following a Bailey Stevenson pass, this time though his low shot was blocked by the outstretched leg of Gould.

Stevenson too went close with a glancing header just wide and the game finished with Gould stopping another Devine effort and Yasin Boodhoo heading inches wide deep into stoppage time.

The result keeps Colney Heath on top of the table, one point ahead of Harefield United who have played a game less.

Their next match is tomorrow (Tuesday) when they host Leverstock Green.

Colney Heath: Evans, Knaggs, Lewis, McClelland, Lovell, Boodhoo, Griffin, Jessop, Devine, McMonagle, Gleeson.

Subs (played): Stevenson, Walsh, Shepherd.

Subs (did not play): Muchawaya, Rahho.