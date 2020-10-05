Advanced search

Colney Heath maintain unbeaten start after score draw with Dunstable Town

PUBLISHED: 08:51 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 05 October 2020

Harry Shepherd scored Colney Heath's equaliser against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harry Shepherd scored Colney Heath's equaliser against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Colney Heath lost their perfect record but maintained their unbeaten start to the new season after a 1-1 draw at home to Dunstable Town.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match was a bad-tempered affair at times and ended with three players shown red cards, George Mulonda and Joe Hankins for Dunstable and Will McClelland for Colney.

The deadlock had been broken by the away side on 16 minutes, Leo Pedro beating the offside trap with a run down the middle before beating Matt Evans.

The Magpies tried to hit back but George Devine and Sean McMonagle both had efforts blocked before the pair combined to set-up Devine, but this shot was saved by Dan Gould.

Skipper Chris Griffin and Max Jessop also went close but it was Dunstable who should have doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, Hankins shot from the right flashing across goal and inches away from any decisive touch.

The second half burst into life with a melee off the ball. It took all three match officials to ascertain what had happened and the result was the three straight reds.

The extra space on the pitch as well as the extra man gave Colney the impetus but Dunstable were able to soak up most of the pressure that came their way.

That was until the 72nd minute with a superb goal from substitute Harry Shepherd.

It came after some great build-up work and ended with 17-year-old Sean Walsh picking up the ball inside the box, beating a defender and pulling it back for Shepherd to drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

He nearly added a second moments later following a Bailey Stevenson pass, this time though his low shot was blocked by the outstretched leg of Gould.

Stevenson too went close with a glancing header just wide and the game finished with Gould stopping another Devine effort and Yasin Boodhoo heading inches wide deep into stoppage time.

The result keeps Colney Heath on top of the table, one point ahead of Harefield United who have played a game less.

Their next match is tomorrow (Tuesday) when they host Leverstock Green.

Colney Heath: Evans, Knaggs, Lewis, McClelland, Lovell, Boodhoo, Griffin, Jessop, Devine, McMonagle, Gleeson.

Subs (played): Stevenson, Walsh, Shepherd.

Subs (did not play): Muchawaya, Rahho.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Colney Heath maintain unbeaten start after score draw with Dunstable Town

Harry Shepherd scored Colney Heath's equaliser against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Help support essential local newspapers with Journalism Matters campaign

The Journalism Matters campaign highlights the importance of local journalism, which is especially important during the pandemic.

Theatre company brings play about Donald Trump to St Albans stage

Rehearsals for Company of Ten's forthcoming production of Building the Wall at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell

St Albans City cruise to victory over 10-man Hitchin Town

Tiernan Parker of Hitchin Town is sent the wrong way from the spot by Shaun Jeffers of St Albans City in the FA Cup match between St Albans City v Hitchin Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

This is what it takes - what Hospice Care Week 2020 means for Rennie Grove

Rennie Grove is taking part in Hospice Week 2020.