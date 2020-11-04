Colney Heath finish off great week by beating league leaders Biggleswade United

George Devine scored twice in two games for Colney Heath to take his tally for the season upto eight. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Colney Heath finished off a great week in style by beating Biggleswade United 2-1 to move second in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

They had eased through to the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday with a 3-1 win over New Salamis, Max Jessop, George Devine and Yasin Boodhoo the scorers, and Devine was on target in Tuesday night’s success at Second Meadow, adding to Jack Woods’s opener.

It means the Magpies are still undefeated in the league, with seven wins and three draws from their 10 games, and are level on points with leaders Eynesbury Rovers but with a game in hand.

Their hosts on Tuesday had started the evening as the top dogs but should have been out of the game in the first half.

Jay Lovell had already had a goal chalked off for offside before Woods put Colney in front on 15 minutes.

He latched on to a superb cross from new boy Daniel Clifton, signed from North Greenford United, smashing the shot into the roof of the net.

The wide man put in excellent deliveries all night and another cross helped make it 2-0, Devine this time rising to meet it with a powerful header.

Both scorers could have scored between the goals, especially Woods who saw a penalty saved by Ollie Leslie after he himself had been brought down.

It was from the spot that Biggleswade gave themselves a lifeline, former Magpie Dave Parkinson converting after a foul by Dominic Knaggs on Charlie Clayton.

That was 10 minutes before half-time and they had to play the majority without Boodhoo, who was sent to the sin-bin for arguing the decision.

Clifton could have restored the two-goal lead before the interval but curled an effort just wide and after the teams re-emerged, and once Gareth Hunt’s own 10-minute spell off the field for dissent, the home side started to get the upper hand.

Brett O’Connor did have a couple of chances to score, with one going close to the far post and another just over, as did Martin Standen and Hadley Gleeson, but it was the visitors’ defence who were the stars, turning away most raids and keeping Matty Evans in goal relatively untested.

Colney will have an away trip to Ilford in the next round of the FA Vase on a date to be announced.