Colney Heath enjoy many happy returns as this trip to Arlesey Town ends in a big win

PUBLISHED: 13:37 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 27 January 2020

Chris Blunden crowned his move back to Colney Heath from Harpenden Town with the fifth goal against Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath's second visit in four days to Hitchin Road ended in a far happier journey home as they thumped five past 10-man Arlesey Town.

They had lost 1-0 playing Baldock Town, Arlesey's tenants, on Wednesday but this match against the landlords was the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division leaders back to the swaggering best.

They were helped by a straight red card shown to the hosts' Adam Randall on 28 minutes but by that point Andy Sears-Black had already put them ahead, drilling in a rebound after Spencer Clarke-Mardel's shot had been saved.

They had threatened to score even before the goal and continued to press after too, Chris Griffin denied by goalkeeper Robbie Ponting who then stopped a Sam Doolan header.

The sending-off came as Jon Clements charged through the middle only to have his progress ended on the edge of the box by Randall. There was no doubt that a red was justified and from then on the Magpies pressed home their advantage in style.

Sears-Black again tested Ponting and he was then called upon to stop Chris Blunden on his first appearance to back with the club since moving to Harpenden Town.

Arlesey didn't roll over though and both Charlie Black and Charlie Moss went close to equalising before Colney eventually doubled their lead on 41 minutes.

A Danny May corner was headed onto the crossbar by Josh Humbert but as the ball dropped down Yasin Boodhoo nipped in to hook it into the roof of the net.

He almost scored again a minute later but his effort was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Clements got away again in the second half but after going round Ponting he found the angle too tight and he could only find the side netting.

Griffin, O'Connor and Blunden all went close but while Clements would end without his usual goal, he did set up the third with a cross that Sears-Black swept in.

Max Mitchell was the provider of the fourth, sending a free-kick to the back post for Boodhoo to powerfully head in his second of the game and it was 5-0 on 83 minutes with Blunden marking his second debut with a goal, sliding in at the back post after Sears-Black had played the ball low into the six-yard box.

The Magpies are now eight points clear of Tring Athletic at the top of the table having played one game more.

